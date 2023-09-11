Unraveling the Spicy Food Showdown: Are Spicy Food Challenges Going Overboard?

Paqui, the Hershey snack brand behind the “One Chip Challenge,” has decided to remove the product from store shelves following the death of a 14-year-old boy who participated in the challenge. The challenge dared consumers to eat one of its extremely spicy tortilla chips and gained popularity through social media. Paqui’s decision came six days after the death of Harris Wolobah of Worcester, Massachusetts, who passed away shortly after taking the spicy chip challenge. While awaiting autopsy results from the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office, Wolobah’s family is urging parents not to go through what they are experiencing.

The popularity of extreme spicy food challenges and dares on social media has been on the rise, and teens are particularly susceptible due to the glorification of these challenges online. Eating incredibly spicy products solely for the purpose of internet fame has become a recent trend, with individuals seeking social status and popularity through likes and comments. However, the negative consequences and potential injuries associated with these challenges are often overlooked. People may partake in these challenges to belong to a specific group and share their discomfort online, similar to offline challenges like truth or dare.

While some challenges, like the “Hot Ones” YouTube series, involve celebrities eating spicy wings, others occur in restaurants, such as Buffalo Wild Wings’ “Blazin’ Challenge” and Wing King’s “Hell Challenge.” These challenges require participants to eat large quantities of wings covered in extra hot sauce without consuming other food or drinks. Additionally, chile pepper eating contests are regularly held worldwide. Despite most people participating in challenges they are prepared for or don’t consider to be truly dangerous, a line is crossed when someone gets hurt. Wolobah’s family believes that the One Chip Challenge caused his death.

Videos of people consuming the Paqui chip and reacting to the extreme heat have driven sales of the product on social media. However, since Wolobah’s passing, Paqui has asked retailers to stop selling the product due to concerns about potential dangers associated with consuming such spicy products. Health experts have highlighted the risks of consuming these products, especially based on the amount of capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in chili peppers. Despite the removal of Paqui’s product, similar challenges, such as Red Hot Reaper’s One Chip Challenge, Blazing Foods’ Death Nut Challenge, Tube of Terror Challenge, and Wilder Toys’ Hot Ones Truth or Dab sauce game, remain available both online and in stores. The Associated Press reached out to each company, but has yet to receive a response. Companies often engage in viral marketing, but it is unusual for a brand to encourage consumers to ingest something potentially harmful. Despite warnings and adult-only labels, these products can still be accessed by young people who may not fully comprehend the risks involved. The appeal of these challenges lies in the marketing tactics employed, making this type of marketing highly effective.

Reference