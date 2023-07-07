Cases of skin cancer reach a record high, requiring immediate attention

Urgent Warning: Skin Cancer Cases Soar to Record High Due to Cheap Holidays

According to a recent report from Cancer Research UK, the surge in cheap package holidays during the 1960s has been linked to a significant increase in a severe type of skin cancer among older adults. Melanoma skin cancer diagnoses have now reached an all-time high, with approximately 17,500 people being diagnosed each year in the UK. Disturbingly, projections indicate that these numbers could rise by almost 50% over the next two decades, with a projected record of 26,500 diagnoses per year by 2040.

More specifically, the charity has identified a significant rise in cases among adults aged 55 and above, who were born after the year 1968. The rates of melanoma diagnoses in this age group have nearly tripled since the 1990s. The charity attributes this increase to the popularity of tanned skin and the proliferation of cheap package holidays from the 1960s, a time when awareness of the risks of skin cancer was limited.

While there may be other factors contributing to this rise, such as a growing and aging population, as well as heightened awareness leading to more people getting their skin checked, the good news is that deaths from the disease are actually decreasing. The early detection and treatment of skin cancer have significantly improved survival rates. However, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, admits that the latest analysis offers a mixed picture for both cancer patients and the healthcare providers who care for them.

As Mitchell says, “While it’s promising that more people are seeking treatment for skin cancer earlier and survival is improving, it’s alarming that cases of the disease could soar over the coming years.” Melanoma is currently the fifth most common cancer in the UK, and 86% of these cases are preventable. Taking precautions in the sun and promptly contacting a GP if any unusual changes to the skin are noted can make all the difference. It’s important to remember that these changes can manifest as more than just alterations in moles; they can also appear as non-healing sores or any irregular changes in the skin. Early detection is crucial.

Dr. Julie Sharp, Cancer Research UK’s head of health and patient information, stresses the importance of sun protection. Whether one is enjoying a holiday abroad or a sunny day closer to home, reducing the risk of skin cancer is essential, especially for those who burn easily. Spending time in the shade, avoiding the sun between 11 am and 3 pm in the UK, and covering up with protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses are crucial steps. Regularly wearing sunscreen is also highly recommended.

Cancer Research UK warns that getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple the risk of developing skin cancer. Recognizing the signs of melanoma, such as the appearance of a new mole or changes in an existing mole, is vital for early detection. To make the identification process easier, the ABCDE guidelines can be followed. This stands for: Asymmetry (moles with irregular shapes), Borders (moles with jagged edges), Colour change (changes in color or different colors within a mole), Diameter (size increase, particularly moles larger than 6mm), and Elevation (raised or evolving moles).

In conclusion, the sharp increase in skin cancer cases, particularly melanoma, is a pressing concern. The charity’s report serves as a reminder of the need for increased precautionary measures, timely medical attention, and heightened awareness in order to combat this deadly disease.

