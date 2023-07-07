10 killed in Lviv by Russian missile strike, located far from front line

KYIV, Ukraine — In the early morning hours, a series of Russian cruise missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives and numerous injuries. This attack, which local authorities describe as the most devastating in Lviv since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, is yet another reminder that civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, despite the Kremlin’s repeated denials of targeting nonmilitary areas.

Similar incidents have occurred recently, including an attack on a popular restaurant in Kramatorsk, where 13 people, including a renowned writer, lost their lives. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they successfully intercepted seven out of ten cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea on Thursday, yet several still reached residential areas in Lviv, causing extensive damage to homes and vehicles and injuring dozens of individuals.



Among the victims in Lviv were 32-year-old Anastasia and her 60-year-old mother, Myroslava. Anastasia, who worked for Ukrposhta (Ukraine’s postal service) and was about to get married, was tragically killed in the attack. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of Lviv’s regional administration, expressed his condolences and vowed to seek revenge in a statement posted on Telegram.

The Ukrainian defense ministry labeled this overnight assault as the most destructive in Lviv since the start of the full-scale war. Lviv, although known for its cosmopolitan atmosphere and considered a safe haven, has repeatedly faced attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

