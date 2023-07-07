Fashion: Reviving Waistcoats – Sleek Sleeveless Tops for a Polished Look

In our community, Gareth Southgate is adored. Not only do we admire him for his football skills and rejection of toxic masculinity, but he has also revitalized the waistcoat and made it fashionable once again. His impact on fashion goes beyond the confines of this newspaper and is even featured prominently in James Graham’s play, Dear England.

For many years, waistcoats were relegated to snooker tournaments, hotel concierge desks, best men at weddings, and the occasional magician or ticket inspector. They never completely disappeared from our wardrobes, but they lacked the prominence they once had. Waistcoats were seen as formal attire, but they were never taken entirely seriously.

However, waistcoats have experienced a resurgence in popularity and are now considered quite cool. When Bella Hadid sported a waistcoat with ultra low-rise trousers at Stella McCartney’s Paris fashion show, it was the trousers that garnered attention. Nevertheless, it was the waistcoat that women embraced as a fashionable look. Jodie Comer has even made waistcoats her signature red-carpet style.

The waistcoat offers not one, but two new looks. It can be worn as a standalone top, with nothing or simply a bra underneath, or it can be worn over a shirt and matching trousers. As a standalone top, it is reminiscent of last year’s trend of wearing a white vest. With its minimal coverage and simple design, the waistcoat provides a similar silhouette to a classic vest but is easier to pull off. The white vest can easily appear lackluster unless paired with perfectly styled hair, flawless makeup, and interesting accessories. In comparison, a waistcoat worn on its own, buttoned up as a sleeveless top, is an eye-catching and slightly unusual look that demonstrates effort and style.

Additionally, a waistcoat can serve as an alternative to a jacket when the weather doesn’t require a structured layer but your outfit could benefit from one. A shirt and trousers ensemble can often look less polished and put-together than hoped, especially for those who are not broad-shouldered and leggy. Adding a waistcoat on top creates visual structure without sacrificing comfort or coolness.

So, if you find yourself in need of a fashion boost or wanting to elevate a simple outfit, consider incorporating a waistcoat into your wardrobe. Remember to iron a crease down the front of your trousers for added polish and confidence. Trust me, it makes a difference. And when you receive compliments on your stylish look, thank Gareth Southgate for bringing the waistcoat back into fashion.

