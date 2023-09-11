Breaking News: FDA Grants Emergency Approval and Authorization for Updated COVID Vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently given approval and authorization for updated versions of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

These updated vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, are specifically formulated to target the currently circulating Omicron variant XBB.1.5, among other variants.

The FDA also states that these vaccines offer improved protection against severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.

COVID-19, FLU AND RSV VACCINES ARE ALL AVAILABLE THIS FALL: SEE WHAT SOME DOCTORS RECOMMEND AND WHY

According to the FDA, individuals who are 5 years of age and older can receive a single dose of the updated vaccine, as long as it is given at least two months after their last COVID shot.

For children between 6 months and 4 years of age who have previously received a COVID vaccine, they can receive one or two doses of the updated vaccine, depending on the timing and details of their previous doses.

Unvaccinated children between 6 months and 4 years of age can receive three doses of the updated Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the updated Moderna vaccine, according to the FDA.

YET ANOTHER COVID VACCINE? AS BIDEN CALLS FOR NEW FUNDING, HEALTH EXPERTS SOUND OFF: ‘A SLIPPERY SLOPE’

Peter Marks, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, emphasized the importance of vaccination in protecting public health and preventing severe outcomes of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.

“We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”

Dr. Marks also reassured the public that the updated vaccines meet rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

“We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”

Follow Google News Reference Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.