Controversy Erupts as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Apology Video Resurfaces Old Clips

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have recently faced backlash and questioning of Kutcher’s integrity following the release of a video in which they apologize for letters they wrote in support of rapist Danny Masterson. However, the situation escalated when resurfaced clips of Kutcher and Masterson making inappropriate comments about underage girls, including Kunis, started circulating. This has led to further outrage and criticism toward Kutcher.

Kutcher and Kunis, who are now married, previously starred alongside Masterson in That ’70s Show. The couple wrote character letters supporting Masterson and asking for leniency in his sentencing for two counts of rape. The letters caused outrage, prompting Kutcher and Kunis to post a video on Instagram explaining that they were asked to write the letters by Masterson’s family. They clarified that the letters were not meant to question the judicial system or the jury’s ruling.

However, the video only fueled the fire, and additional footage from interviews during their time on That ’70s Show have further contributed to the outrage. One clip from 2003 shows Kutcher talking about an underage Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins, expressing anticipation for them to turn 18. Another clip from 2002 reveals that Masterson offered to pay Kutcher $20 if he French-kissed a 14-year-old Kunis during a scene. There is also footage of Kutcher making inappropriate comments while Kunis sits on his lap in a promotional video.

Furthermore, a resurfaced clip shows Masterson engaged in a racy conversation with Conan O’Brien in 2004, during which O’Brien eerily predicted Masterson’s future arrest. These clips have only added to the outrage surrounding Kutcher and Kunis.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of Masterson’s accusers and ex-girlfriends, criticized Kutcher in a separate Instagram Story, stating that he is just as sick as Masterson.

The recent retrial resulted in Masterson being sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape. During the retrial, it was alleged that Masterson had drugged his victims before raping them.

This situation has garnered attention and sparked discussions about abuse and the accountability of those who support or enable abusers.

Reference