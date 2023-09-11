Landmark Ruling: Federal Court Restricts Consumer Watchdog’s Ability to Scrutinize Banking Sector for Discrimination

A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is overstepping its bounds in its attempts to check whether banks and other financial firms are discriminating against Black Americans and other minorities.

The case was brought last year by big trade organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Bankers Association. On Friday, Judge J. Campbell Baker issued a ruling stating that the consumer regulator was “exceeding statutory authority” in its attempt to use a law that prohibits financial institutions from engaging in “unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices” to check for instances of discrimination during routine examinations of the firms.

The judge, who was appointed by former President Donald J. Trump, argued that state laws already offer protections from discrimination and that the CFPB’s activities would interfere with those existing laws. Furthermore, the law that the CFPB sought to apply in its discrimination checks after the 2008 financial crisis did not specifically mention discrimination, making it outside the scope of the agency.

It’s important to note that not every state has its own anti-discrimination laws. For example, Georgia does not broadly prohibit private employers from discriminating against employees or private businesses from discriminating against customers.