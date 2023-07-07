Biden Greenlights Kyiv’s Use of Cluster Munitions amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict; Zelensky Explores Potential Turkey Ties

The White House has given its approval for Ukraine to receive cluster munitions and plans to announce their acquisition from the Defense Department on Friday. President Biden’s decision, reported by The Post, comes amid concerns over the speed of Kyiv’s counteroffensive and the decreasing availability of conventional artillery in Western countries. This decision follows internal debates surrounding the controversial weapons, which are banned in most nations.

In addition to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are scheduled to meet in Istanbul on Friday for discussions that are likely to revolve around Sweden’s bid for NATO membership and a grain deal with Russia that is set to expire soon. This particular grain deal, brokered by Turkey, allows Ukraine to export agricultural products through the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, there are remaining questions surrounding an agreement that enabled the militia leader leading a failed rebellion against Russian defense officials to avoid insurgency charges. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that Yevgeniy Prigozhin, chief of the mercenary Wagner Group, was in Russia. A St. Petersburg businessman, who preferred to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisal, confirmed Prigozhin’s presence in the country and revealed that money and weapons seized by Russian authorities were returned to him, as reported by The Washington Post. This highlights the ongoing repercussions of the war and its impact on a global scale.

Moving on, Ukraine eagerly anticipates an invitation to join NATO, though its Allies are not entirely certain. The top Ukrainian officials hope that the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania will provide a “clear signal” that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance. This would anchor the country within the West’s security infrastructure and firmly convey a message to Moscow. However, with just days remaining until the leaders’ arrival in the Lithuanian capital, it remains uncertain whether this will materialize, as NATO allies are currently engaged in negotiations regarding the specifics of the offer they will extend to Ukraine.

