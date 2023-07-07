Steve-O, Known for Jackass, Takes a Leap From Tower Bridge in London

Steve-O, the famous star from the show “Jackass,” was apprehended by police in London following his latest daring act. On Thursday, he took a plunge from the iconic Tower Bridge, near the Tower of London, into the notoriously filthy River Thames. According to TMZ, he was promptly detained and spent a significant portion of the afternoon being interrogated in a police car. Police expressed concerns that this stunt would inspire similar dangerous behavior such as suicide attempts, but ultimately released him. In addition to the bridge jump, Steve-O also leaped from a double-decker bus, which he claimed was even more harrowing than the previous jump.

Steve-O is currently in England for his Bucket List Tour, where he will showcase a multimedia comedy show featuring videos and stories of his most outrageous stunts. In an interview with Metro UK, he revealed that these stunts go beyond what was allowed on “Jackass,” describing them as “triple X-rated” and involving illegal and boundary-pushing activities. Originally from Wimbledon, Steve-O spent much of his formative years in London before moving to the United States for college. He credits his time in the city for shaping him into the free-spirited individual he is today.

