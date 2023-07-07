Insurance Company Fails to Fix Van Battery Explosion Incident Involving My Disabled Mother

In the span of many months, numerous phone conversations took place, leading to the van being taken to a garage for cleaning and removal of parts. The necessary parts were ordered, and a completion date was set for November 2022.

Despite receiving the van back during Christmas, it was not fully operational due to a broken driver’s seat belt caused by acid damage. Acid was also present throughout the van, making it unsafe to use.

As a result, the van remained stationary for several more months. Additionally, insurance had to be renewed for another year, resulting in increased premiums due to the previous claim. Multiple phone calls and emails were made to inquire about updates.

In February, the van was taken back to the garage for completion, but there was no communication or update from LV.

Throughout this nearly year-long ordeal, my mother’s health deteriorated, confining her to her home. The opportunity to use her new van for outings has passed, and I deeply regret persuading her to use her savings for this van, which turned out to be a complete nightmare.

JH, via email

Dear reader,

What transpired here was an extraordinarily traumatic and unexpected incident that left all of you in shock. The leisure battery, responsible for powering various amenities in the van, unexpectedly exploded, leaving you without a clear understanding of the cause.

Upon exploding, fine particles of corrosive battery acid coated the entire vehicle and its occupants. You mentioned that your mother’s friend was wearing delicate tights that immediately developed holes as a result of the acid spray. Furthermore, the acid severely damaged the seats and interior of the van, necessitating their replacement.

There were concerns about the potential damage to the van’s mechanical components from the acid, which could have compromised its safety while driving.

Since the van was not bought new, it had been custom-built for someone else with specific adaptations for disability. As a result, LV faced challenges in finding appropriate repairers for the van.

LV stated that it approached several repairers, but many were unable to undertake the work due to the van’s unique specifications. This delay in the claim process should have been communicated clearly to you, but unfortunately, it was not.

Furthermore, LV encountered significant delays in obtaining the necessary parts, which is a prevailing issue across the repair industry. Once again, improved communication from LV would have been beneficial in managing your expectations.

After nearly a year since the initial claim, the vehicle is now nearing completion, with final inspections scheduled in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, your mother’s ability to enjoy day trips in the van has diminished, which is truly disheartening. She has missed out on a year’s worth of memorable outings during this final phase of her life.

I am pleased to inform you that, following my involvement, LV has agreed to reimburse you with the full amount you paid for the van, totaling £40,000. Additionally, LV has offered £1,000 as compensation for the delay. However, you rightly feel that this does not adequately compensate for your mother’s loss of freedom over the past year. Therefore, I have requested further compensation from LV on your behalf.

LV has also agreed to reimburse you with £844.50 to cover the costs of insurance, MOT, and taxes during the claim period.

A spokesperson for LV expressed deep regret for the mishandling of your claim and the subpar service you have received. They acknowledged the difficulties encountered in finding a suitable repair garage for the bespoke van, along with delays in obtaining modified parts.

LV fully accepts responsibility for not providing better support to you and your mother throughout this extensive waiting period.