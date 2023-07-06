Abortion Access in Ohio Takes a ‘Giant Leap’ Forward

Advocacy groups in Ohio are making a strong push to include abortion rights in the state’s Constitution. They have collected over 700,000 petition signatures, nearly double the number required, to place an amendment on the statewide ballot this fall. The goal is to demonstrate widespread support for this issue, despite the need for a significantly increased victory margin. Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights delivered the signatures to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office in downtown Columbus, and now the office will verify that at least 413,446 signatures are valid. If confirmed, the proposal will be included on the November 7 ballot. This news comes from the Associated Press (AP).

The ballot measure advocates for the establishment of “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” with “reasonable limits.” It mirrors the language of a constitutional amendment passed by Michigan voters in November. The proposed amendment would require any restrictions imposed on abortion after a fetus reaches viability outside the womb (typically around the 24th week of pregnancy, according to Roe v. Wade) to be based on evidence of patient health and safety benefits.

“Today, we take a significant step forward in the fight for abortion access and reproductive freedom for all, ensuring that Ohioans and their families can make their own healthcare decisions without government interference,” said Lauren Blauvelt and Kellie Copeland of Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, a coalition member. However, anti-abortion groups in the state are prepared for a well-funded opposition campaign, which could exceed a cost of $70 million.

