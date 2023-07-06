Records Indicate Rudy Farias Voted in 3 Elections Despite His Absence

Multiple encounters with missing individual Rudy Farias had occurred before his official discovery.

During his “missing” period, Farias not only registered to vote but also participated in three elections, according to records.

Houston police stated on Thursday that Farias provided false names or birthdates when interacting with officers.

Rudy Farias, the Texas man who was reported missing by his mother in 2015, was discovered to have registered to vote and participated in three elections during his absence, according to records obtained by Insider.

Harris County records reveal that Rudolph Gabriel Farias IV registered to vote in September 2015, six months after being declared missing. He actively voted in-person and early in three elections, which took place in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

This voting history raises further questions about how Farias, who police believed had disappeared at the age of 17, managed to remain missing for such a prolonged period.

A Houston activist claimed to have been present during an interview where Farias stated that he had returned home to his mother after only two days and remained hidden for years.

Houston police declined to comment on the accuracy of the activist’s claims but held a press conference on Thursday to announce multiple interactions they had with Farias over the years. They had no knowledge that Farias was the same person who had gone missing several years ago due to his use of fake names and birthdays.

Neighbors confirmed seeing Farias around, although they knew him by the name “Dolph.”

Four private investigators who aided in the search for Farias expressed skepticism regarding his mother’s claims about his disappearance.

Santana, Farias’ mother, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Houston Police Lt. Christopher Zamora spoke at a press conference about the Rudy Farias’ disappearance and his mother’s deception.



Rudy Farias was registered to vote at his stepmother’s address

Farias registered to vote at an address in Humble, Texas, located outside of Houston, where his stepmother and several of her children are also registered. Currently, his mailing address is listed as a box at a UPS store in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with no apparent connection to Farias or his family.

It remains unclear whether Farias’ other family members were aware of his voter registration at this address or if he ever resided there. When contacted, Farias’ stepmother, Romi Farias, abruptly ended the conversation and did not respond to subsequent text messages.

Rudy Farias’ parents are Janie Santana and Rudy Farias III, the latter being a former police officer who died by suicide several months prior to young Rudy’s disappearance. During that time, Farias III was being investigated for fraud.

In some sources, Rudy Farias’ birth year is listed as 1996, including in a family court record. However, his voter file indicates that he was born in 1997, aligning with Houston police’s claim that he went missing at the age of 17.

Private investigators interviewed by Insider stated that he was actually 18 when reported missing.

According to Harris County records, Farias participated in general elections in 2016 and 2018, as well as a “joint election” in May 2017. Party affiliation information is not available.

Houston Police Lieutenant Christopher Zamora mentioned during a Thursday press conference that the district attorney has declined to press charges related to “making fictitious reports and failure to identify.”