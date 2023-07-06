Slovenia’s Klemen Cebulj shines as team holds off China

MANILA, Philippines — Slovenia’s Klemen Cebulj displayed his prowess as he scored 21 points to secure a victory against China in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 3. The match, held at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, ended with Slovenia prevailing 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23.

In the fourth set, Cebulj made a crucial single block to give Slovenia a match point advantage. Jan Kozamernik then sealed the win with a game-winning ace, solidifying their triumph in the important Manila Leg.

Aside from Cebulj’s remarkable performance, Ziga Stern contributed 17 points, while Kozamernik and Tine Urnaut added 13 points each. With this victory, Slovenia improves its record to 7-3, tying with Brazil and Italy at third to fifth place ahead of the final round of the VNL in Poland from July 19 to 24.

Although Slovenia dominated the first two sets, China fought back in the third set by scoring four unanswered points, pushing the match into a closer contest. However, Slovenia managed to overcome a 15-10 deficit in the fourth set, frustrating China and securing their first win in this year’s Manila Leg.

Jingyin Zhang led the Chinese team with 16 points, but their efforts were not enough to prevent their second consecutive loss in the Philippines. China now stands at 14th place with a 2-8 record.





