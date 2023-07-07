45% of faucets across the U.S. contain PFAS “forever chemicals” according to recent study

A groundbreaking study reveals that nearly 50% of tap water in the United States contains PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals.” This study, conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey, analyzed samples from 716 locations across all 50 states, along with Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The collected data from 2016 to 2021 shows that at least 45% of the tested faucets contained PFAS.

The study aimed to identify the presence of 32 different per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances. These “forever chemicals” comprise over 12,000 types of PFAS, which have long been associated with various health problems, including certain cancers. The nickname “forever chemicals” originates from their persistence in the environment. Previous research by CBS News indicates that more than 95% of Americans have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood.

Lead author of the study, Kelly Smalling, a research hydrologist at the USGS, describes this study as the most comprehensive to date on PFAS in tap water. Smalling states, “The study estimates that almost half of the tap water in the U.S. may contain at least one type of PFAS from those monitored, with similar concentrations found in public supplies and private wells.”

Notably, this study was the first attempt to compare PFAS levels in tap water from both private and regulated government water supplies. The collected data was used to model and estimate nationwide contamination. The study also discovered two types of PFAS that exceeded the health advisory range set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which began tracking PFAS information only in 2016.

The study found that urban areas and locations near potential sources of PFAS, such as industrial or waste sites, exhibited higher levels of contamination. Regions at higher risk of drinking water exposure to PFAS include the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Eastern Seaboard, and Central and Southern California.

In an effort to address the risk of PFAS chemicals in products, the EPA has proposed a federal rule that would require companies to disclose if their products contain these chemicals. The implementation of this rule is estimated to cost the chemical and semiconductor industries around $1 billion annually, despite generating approximately $500 billion per year.

