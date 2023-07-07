Revealing the Real Story Behind the Uncomfortable ‘Mum’s Day Out’ Photos of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at the Polo

Kate Middleton, the ever-supportive wife, can often be seen cheering on Prince William as he takes to the polo field. Today, she will be supporting him at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club. This event is expected to be quite different from the charity match they attended in 2019, where Kate was joined by Meghan Markle to watch William and Prince Harry play together. At that time, there were tensions between the two couples, but they put on a united front for the public. Kate will be watching Prince William play polo today, and it is likely to be a different experience from their previous joint appearance with Meghan. During that appearance, Kate and Meghan had minimal interaction, although Prince Louis managed to make them laugh. It was a surprise appearance by both duchesses to watch the princes play polo in 2019. This was the first time they were seen together as families since Archie’s birth. Usually, Kate and Meghan are only seen together at official engagements attended by the entire royal family. There had been rumors of a rift between the couples for months at the time. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had recently separated from the Waleses and their joint Royal Foundation charity. Harry later revealed in his memoir that tension had also arisen over a lip gloss incident at a royal summit in 2018 and disagreements about bridesmaids’ dresses before the royal wedding. The couples had attempted to resolve their differences in a meeting in June 2019, but speculations of a falling out persisted as Harry and Meghan announced their move away from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage. Reports indicated that Kate and Meghan had different personalities and did not have much in common, but they made an effort to get along. Meghan was reportedly sensitive about being seen as second to Kate. The relationship between the two duchesses remained cordial but distant, according to the authors of Finding Freedom. They barely exchanged words during the charity polo match, even while standing close to each other. However, there was a moment when they shared a laugh as Prince Louis wore Kate’s sunglasses and stuck out his tongue. The match was spent with Kate keeping an eye on her three children, while Prince Harry showed affection to his family after the game. The outing ended with a picnic from the car’s trunk, where George and Charlotte pulled out food for their mother. Today’s appearance by Kate is expected to be more low-key, following her attendance at Prince William’s father’s Scottish Coronation in Edinburgh and her presence at Wimbledon to honor her close friend Roger Federer.

