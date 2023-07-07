Britney Spears claims she was ‘accidentally struck by security’ while denying allegations of grabbing Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama

Britney Spears has denied the claim made by Victor Wembanyama that she “grabbed” him from behind and instead stated that she simply tapped him on the shoulder. She further revealed that it was Wembanyama’s security team who backhanded her in the face without any regard for her wellbeing. Spears took to social media to share a detailed statement, explaining that she had seen Wembanyama in the lobby of her hotel and ran into him again at a popular restaurant in Las Vegas. Her intention was to congratulate him on his success, but the encounter took a violent turn due to the actions of his security personnel.

In her statement, Spears countered Wembanyama’s version of events, emphasizing that she did not grab him from behind but merely tapped him on the shoulder. She further mentioned that she was surrounded by a large group of fans that night and her security team did not harm any of them. The singer’s account contradicts Wembanyama’s claim that she grabbed him from behind. He stated that he did not witness the incident as he was walking straight and did not stop, but he was grabbed from behind by an unknown person, who turned out to be Spears. He explained that his security immediately pushed her away without looking back, allowing him to continue into the restaurant without further disruption.

Spears described the incident as “super embarrassing” but shared her story in the hopes of promoting respect and setting an example for those in the public eye. She expressed her solidarity with all victims of physical violence, stressing that it occurs far too often behind closed doors. Despite the incident, Spears stated that she has yet to receive a public apology from Wembanyama, his security, or their organization, and expressed her hope that one would be issued.

Initial reports from TMZ indicated that Spears had been backhanded by Wembanyama’s security, specifically the San Antonio Spurs’ Director of Team Security, Damian Smith. However, the report was later updated to clarify that security footage showed Smith pushing Spears’ hand away, causing her hand to unintentionally strike her own face. Spears filed a police report regarding the incident, which was confirmed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sam Asghari, Spears’ husband, also voiced his opposition to violence in any form and expressed his support for his wife. He mentioned that self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially his wife, should never be up for debate. Asghari referred to the security guard involved as “out-of-control” and called for accountability among those responsible for hiring him without proper vetting. He highlighted the need for systemic changes within the sports and entertainment industry to address the disregard for women.

Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for the San Antonio Spurs, is currently in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League. He is set to make his debut for the Spurs in a game against the Charlotte Hornets. The incident between Spears and Wembanyama has garnered significant attention, with both sides presenting differing accounts of what transpired.

In conclusion, Britney Spears has vehemently denied the claims made by Victor Wembanyama regarding an alleged assault. She has shared her side of the story, emphasizing that she tapped him on the shoulder and was subsequently assaulted by his security. The incident has sparked discussions about the treatment of women in the sports and entertainment industry, necessitating systemic changes.

