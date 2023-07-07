14-year-old Florida boy paralyzed after being infected by brain-eating amoeba

In a remarkable tale of survival, a teenager from Florida defied the odds and triumphed over a brain infection with a 97 percent fatality rate. Caleb Ziegelbaur, just 14 years old at the time, battled a brain-eating amoeba for nearly a year after contracting it while swimming at Port Charlotte beach in July. This microscopic bug, known as Naegleria fowleri, has only seen four survivors out of 154 cases reported in the US between 1962 and 2021. Medical professionals believe that the amoeba entered Caleb’s nose and infected his brain, causing extensive damage.

Following the incident, Caleb’s life has been drastically altered. While he can walk to some extent, the damage inflicted on his brain has impaired his communication skills, requiring him to rely on facial expressions and a wheelchair. The fateful day began innocently enough, with Caleb enjoying a swim with his family at Port Charlotte Beach on July 1, 2022. This public beach sits at the convergence of freshwater from the Peace River and saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico.

Just six days after the swim, Caleb started experiencing severe headaches and developed a fever. As his condition worsened, he also began to have hallucinations. On July 9, he was rushed to the hospital, and during the one-hour car ride, his health deteriorated rapidly. Placed in a coma at Golisano Children’s Hospital, Caleb fought against the amoeba while barely conscious for eight grueling months.

His mother, Jesse, recalls the heart-wrenching moment when doctors informed her that Caleb had only four days left to live. Jesse and Caleb shared emotional conversations during that time, with Caleb remarking that it felt like the longest four days of his life. Jesse vividly remembers Caleb expressing his desire to participate in a 5K run at Disney once he regains his ability to walk. Unfortunately, precious time was wasted as doctors initially misdiagnosed Caleb with meningitis. The delayed treatment for the amoeba significantly decreased his chances of survival.

Caleb returned from intensive rehabilitation in March, marking a significant milestone in his recovery. Although his speech remains impaired, he can now stand, laugh, and communicate with his loved ones. Port Charlotte Beach, where Caleb contracted the brain-eating amoeba, holds a unique position where the freshwater Pearl River meets the saltwater of the Gulf of Mexico, creating an ideal environment for Naegleria fowleri to thrive.

The amoeba, a minuscule single-celled creature, typically inhabits warm freshwater areas such as lakes and rivers. It enters the body through the nose and migrates through the sinuses to the brain, causing primary amebic meningoencephalitis—a rare and often fatal brain infection. From there, it travels along the nerves, multiplying and destroying brain tissue. Initially, patients experience symptoms like headaches, fever, nausea, and vomiting, which can later escalate to hallucinations and seizures.

Caleb’s doctor expressed her immense joy at being proven wrong about his chances of survival. His mother, Jesse, highlights that the reported fatality rate of 97 percent may be even higher due to issues with the reporting process. According to her, the true death rate is closer to 99 percent. In a gesture of support, Caleb’s family distributed nose plugs at the Freedom Swim event across Charlotte Harbor. Looking to the future, Caleb aspires to become an epidemiologist, declaring his determination to find a vaccine for Naegleria fowleri after initially planning to discover a cure for COVID-19. This remarkable teenager serves as an inspiration to us all, a testament to the power of resilience and the determination to overcome adversity.

