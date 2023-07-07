Can These 5 Century-Spanning Facts Prove the Connection Between Rizz and Jose Rizal on the Internet?

While doomscrolling, I came across the term “rizz” and it immediately reminded me of Dr. Jose Rizal. It seemed fitting since “rizz” supposedly originated from “charisma” and means “the skill in attracting people.”

It turns out that the internet had the same thought, leading to an influx of TikToks and tweets about “J. Rizz” or Jose Rizal’s brand of rizz.

Five years ago, there was a discussion about whether Rizal was the first softboy. Now, everyone is having fun speculating that “rizz” unofficially comes from the man behind important works like “Noli Me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo.” Despite the term being associated with romance, and Rizal’s chaotic dating history, we tried to uncover facts that showcase his extraordinary nature and why people are intrigued and admire him. What facts prove that he remains exceptional to this day?

On Jose Rizal’s 162nd birthday, let’s revisit some historical moments and make a case for his fascinating, century-spanning charm.

Rizal’s Influence on Nature

It’s one thing to have a neighbor’s baby named after you, but having animals officially named after you is another level of recognition. During Rizal’s exile in Dapitan, he studied various species and three specimens he collected were eventually named after him: Rhacophorus rizali (orange-brown frog), Draco rizali (winged lizard), and Apogonia rizali (rare flying beetle). Now that’s an impressive achievement.

Rizal: Master of Languages

Rizal’s linguistic abilities were truly remarkable. He reportedly achieved fluency in over 20 languages, including Tagalog, Spanish, Japanese, Italian, German, and French. In his letters to Ferdinand Blumentritt, a friend who shared his love for languages, Rizal mentioned that he served as an interpreter and enjoyed conversing with people. It’s safe to say he would’ve enjoyed using Duolingo.

Rizal’s Multifaceted Talents

Rizal wasn’t just a doctor and author; he also dabbled in poetry, drawing, sculpture, anthropology, and more. Trying to create a Sims character based on him would require hours of outfit selection and trait customization.

Rizal’s Musical Side

While many know Rizal as a writer and physician, his love for music is often forgotten. According to his grandniece Asuncion Lopez-Rizal Bantug, music was Rizal’s “first love” among other art forms. Although he may not have been an exceptional musician, he dedicated himself to learning the craft, practicing the flute and immersing himself in piano, voice, and solfeggio culture.

Rizal’s Wise Words

Rizal is known for his timeless words of wisdom, such as his famous line: “In order to foretell the destiny of a nation, one has to first open the book of her past.” This statement still holds true today.

While these facts highlight Rizal’s uniqueness, it’s essential to acknowledge that he wasn’t perfect. Delving deeper into history reveals debates about his role in the revolution and his elite privilege, as well as arguments for other national heroes like Andres Bonifacio. Exploring these complexities allows us to connect our present with our past and appreciate Rizal’s important teachings as a nationalist.

Art by Kealan Paul C. Cortez

Story originally from SCOUTMAG.PH