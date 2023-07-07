First-ever Discovery of C.T.E. in Female Professional Athlete

For the first time, researchers have detected the presence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (C.T.E.), a degenerative brain disease, in a female professional athlete. Heather Anderson, a former Australian rules football player who passed away last year, was found to have been affected by C.T.E., as reported in a paper published in Acta Neuropathologica.

The researchers emphasized that as the number of women participating in professional contact sports continues to rise, it is likely that more cases of C.T.E. in female athletes will emerge. They emphasize the urgent need to acknowledge the risks involved and implement strategies and policies to minimize traumatic brain injuries in these increasingly popular sports.

Anderson began playing Australian rules football at the young age of 5, eventually reaching the top women’s league for the Adelaide Crows. Unfortunately, she had to retire at 23 due to a shoulder injury. Tragically, Anderson later died by suicide at the age of 28. Throughout her career, she experienced one confirmed concussion, with her family suspecting up to four additional concussions that were never formally diagnosed.

“It was a surprise, but not a surprise,” expressed Anderson’s father, Brian, regarding the diagnosis. He reflected on how this report could impact female athletes worldwide. Anderson’s brain was donated by her family to the Australian Sports Brain Bank for further research.

C.T.E. can lead to depression, memory loss, and changes in behavior, including increased aggression. The longer an athlete competes in contact sports, the worse the condition becomes. An official diagnosis of C.T.E. can only be made posthumously. In Anderson’s case, researchers discovered three lesions on her brain, indicating the early stages of C.T.E., which aligns with her relatively young age.

Although the majority of C.T.E. cases have been found in male athletes, particularly those involved in contact sports for prolonged periods, such as American football, boxing, and Australian football and rugby, there have been only a few reported cases in women before Anderson’s diagnosis, and none in professional athletes.

Contact sports for women, like rugby, are experiencing significant growth in various regions. A top-tier women’s Australian rules league was established in 2017, with Anderson participating in its inaugural grand final.

It is crucial to raise awareness of the dangers associated with traumatic brain injuries in female athletes, improve safety measures, and support ongoing research to protect the well-being of athletes participating in contact sports.

Reference