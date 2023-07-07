Losing $300K at the Slots Last Year: How He Managed to Make a Living

Brian Christopher is a unique individual who has found a way to turn losing money into a profitable career. Last year, he lost a staggering $300,000 while playing slot machines in casinos. However, Catherine Sayre of the Wall Street Journal refers to him as part of a “new class of niche celebrities.” Christopher livestreams his slot machine adventures to his audience, providing narration and making them feel like they are right there beside him. With around 1.3 million followers/subscribers on Facebook and YouTube, Christopher’s broadcasts have gained significant traction, allowing him to employ 10 team members.



Christopher didn’t disclose his earnings for the past year, but he confirmed that he made a profit despite the $300,000 loss and the expenses of employing his team. So what is the appeal of watching someone else play with their money? According to a 60-year-old man from Virginia, it’s the enjoyment of sitting on the couch, sipping a beer, and witnessing someone else’s gambling adventures.



However, Christopher’s revenue doesn’t solely rely on his online audience. He formed a partnership with Carnival Cruise Line and became their “exclusive slots influencer.” This collaboration offers up to 650 fans the opportunity to go on vacation and gamble alongside Christopher in the onboard casinos. In addition, Christopher even has his own branded slot machine, featuring his signature catchphrases, which performed better than average on casino floors after its debut in 2022, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.