Zuckerberg Reports Threads Reaches an Astounding 30 Million Downloads in Just a Few Hours

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced on Thursday that the company’s new social media platform Threads had already accumulated a staggering 30 million downloads within just a few hours of its launch.

“Impressive! We’ve had 30 million sign-ups as of this morning,” Zuckerberg exclaimed in a post on Threads. “It feels like the start of something exceptional, but we still have a lot of work ahead to develop and improve the app.”

Meta, which is the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is positioning Threads as a rival to Twitter, which has experienced a tumultuous eight months under the leadership of Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report Yellen opens Beijing trip by criticizing China on treatment of US companies



Since Musk took over Twitter last fall, he has made significant changes to the platform. This includes replacing the traditional verification system with a paid subscription service, relaxing content moderation rules, reinstating banned accounts, and most recently, imposing limits on the number of posts users can view in a day.

“It might take some time, but I believe there should be a public conversation app with over 1 billion users,” Zuckerberg stated in another post on Threads. He further added, “Twitter has had the opportunity to achieve this, but they haven’t quite succeeded yet. Hopefully, we will.”

However, Threads encountered a few setbacks on its first day. The European launch of the app was delayed due to privacy concerns, and Twitter threatened to sue Meta over “serious concerns” that the company had accessed and misused Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property.