Harvard Professor, Avi Loeb, Claims Discovery of Alien Technology Fragments

Harvard professor, Avi Loeb, has made an intriguing discovery that suggests he may have found traces of alien technology. In 2014, a meteor landed in the waters off Papua New Guinea, and Loeb and his team have recently brought back fragments of it to Harvard for analysis. The U.S. Space Command has confirmed, with near certainty, that the meteor originated from another solar system, reaching 99.999% accuracy. The government provided Loeb with a designated area of 10 km (6.2 miles), where the meteor possibly landed.

Loeb explains, “That is the area where the fireball occurred, and the Department of Defense detected it. It’s a vast expanse, the size of Boston, so we wanted to narrow it down.” The team was able to estimate the distance of the fireball based on the time delay between the arrival of the blast wave, explosion sound, and the rapidly arriving light. These calculations led them to identify a potential path for the meteor, which happened to align with the government’s projected 10 km range.

To investigate further, Loeb and his crew set sail on a boat named the Silver Star. The ship made multiple passes along and around the projected path, while the researchers combed the ocean floor using a magnet-laden sled. Loeb explains, “We discovered ten spherical objects, resembling metallic marbles. When observed through a microscope, they stood out distinctively from the background. Some of them even resembled a miniature version of Earth, displaying colors such as gold, blue, and brown.”

Analysis of the composition revealed that these spherules consist of 84% iron, 8% silicon, 4% magnesium, 2% titanium, along with trace elements. These sub-millimeter-sized objects were discovered in a total count of 50. Importantly, Loeb notes that these spherules possess a material strength surpassing that of any previously cataloged space rock by NASA. Furthermore, their speed outside the solar system measured an impressive 60 km per second, faster than 95% of nearby stars. These attributes lead Loeb to propose the possibility that these fragments may be remnants of either an alien spacecraft or some other advanced technological artifact.

Loeb draws a parallel between this situation and the Voyager spacecrafts launched by NASA. He explains, “In 10,000 years, the Voyager spacecrafts will exit the solar system. Imagine if they were to collide with a distant planet a billion years from now. They would appear as a meteor, composed of materials moving at faster-than-usual speeds.” The research and analysis at Harvard is just beginning, as Loeb attempts to determine whether these spherules are a result of natural processes or if they possess artificial origins.

If they are natural, the findings will provide valuable insights into the materials that may exist beyond our solar system. However, if they are artificial, a whole new realm of questions arises. Loeb highlights, “With our current spacecraft, it would take tens of thousands of years to exit our solar system and reach another star. Yet, this material has already reached us, spending that immense amount of time in travel. We simply need to examine our backyard to check if we have received packages from an interstellar ‘Amazon’ that takes billions of years for delivery.”

Loeb’s research is ongoing, with additional debris to be examined and hours of footage from the camera attached to their sled yet to be analyzed. He believes that these spherules may represent small breadcrumbs that could lead to a much larger and significant discovery. Loeb elaborates, “They also assist us in identifying any significant pieces of the meteor that we could find in future expeditions. Finding a larger fragment that survived the impact would enable us to determine whether it is merely a rock or an advanced technological object.”

