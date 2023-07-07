NATO’s Newest Border With Russia: A Tense Calm

In the serene border region between Finland and Russia, the threat of an attack from nearby Russian military bases seems distant. Partly due to Finland’s newfound security as NATO’s newest member, with the support of 30 nations, including the United States, President Biden will celebrate this development during his upcoming visit to Helsinki. Additionally, many of the Russians previously stationed in the area have gone to fight in Ukraine, and according to Finnish officials, many of them are no longer alive. However, there are still occasional sightings of Russians at the Vaalimaa border crossing, particularly those with dual passports who are attempting to reach other European countries only accessible by land due to flight restrictions. Border guard foot patrols and their dogs help deter illicit border crossings, although they mostly encounter Finns attempting to sneak across, who are often described as “mental cases.” The biggest concern on a recent day at the border was a black bear prowling the area. Despite the peaceful atmosphere, many Finns fear the potential of their country becoming a Russian target. This fear prompted Finland to seek NATO membership, which has intensified tensions between Moscow and Helsinki. While Finland does not expect an invasion anytime soon, they are wary due to their historical experience of Soviet aggression, particularly in 1939 when Joseph Stalin invaded and occupied a significant portion of Finnish territory. The memory of this invasion has left a lasting impact on Finland’s national consciousness. For now, NATO does not have plans to station troops or establish infrastructure at the border, although they have been conducting assessments of vulnerabilities and Finnish preparations. Finland’s border guard, which doubles as a branch of the military, is adequately trained and equipped, partly due to the lessons learned from their resistance against the Soviets in 1939. However, their current numbers would not be sufficient against a full-scale military assault. In recent years, Finland upgraded the highway between Helsinki and Vaalimaa to accommodate trade and travel between Finland and Russia, but border traffic is currently lower than pre-pandemic levels. Finland’s entry into NATO provides a sense of security through collective self-defense, easing fears of attack. In the near term, Finland is more concerned about weaponized migration, particularly after experiencing a surge of asylum seekers crossing the Russian border in 2015-2016. Finnish officials suspect Moscow’s involvement, as they have frequently directed migrants into European countries to destabilize their politics. Despite these concerns, Finnish border guards maintain professional relations with their Russian counterparts, focusing on non-political topics like fishing and hunting. It is understood that under orders, both sides would not hesitate to use force against each other. Overall, Finland remains vigilant, cognizant of their past and the potential threats they may face in the future.

Reference