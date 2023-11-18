Why the Kentucky Attorney General Needs to Prioritize Protecting Citizens’ Rights in addition to Supporting Law Enforcement

Russell Coleman, Kentucky’s newly elected Attorney General, made headlines after declaring his support for the police, using the highly divisive phrase “back the blue” that his predecessor, Daniel Cameron, frequently employed. However, in light of recent police misconduct scandals, the use of such language is both problematic and concerning for the residents of Kentucky.

Coleman’s promise to defend families and uphold rights is all well and good, but aligning himself with the police force, particularly when they have a history of racially motivated abuses, is a cause for alarm. The community, particularly the Black community, has suffered at the hands of law enforcement, making it difficult for many to trust those who are supposed to protect them.

Cameron’s actions in the Breonna Taylor case, refusing to pursue charges against the officers involved, have only deepened the mistrust in law enforcement. Coleman’s use of “back the blue” treads on thin ice, especially given the circumstances.

Instead of perpetuating this divisive rhetoric, Coleman should focus on building trust with the community, particularly those who have been victimized by police abuses. By advocating for the protection of all individuals, regardless of background, Coleman can foster a sense of security and justice for everyone.

Prioritizing the rights and well-being of the public over unwavering support for the police force is essential for an Attorney General. By refraining from using loaded and divisive language, Coleman can work towards creating a harmonious and just environment for all Kentuckians. The community needs a unifying force, not further division.

Reference