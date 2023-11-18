OpenAI Shocks Tech Industry: Sam Altman Ousted as CEO of ChatGPT Creator

by

AI startup says Altman was ‘not consistently candid in his communications with the board’.

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT and GPT-4, two artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, has been ousted by his company’s board of directors, causing a major shakeup in the tech industry.

OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, announced the leadership transition after the board lost confidence in Altman’s ability to lead the company, stating that he was “not consistently candid” in his communications with the board, hindering its responsibilities.

While Altman’s departure was not explicitly explained, the company’s board deemed new leadership necessary as the company moves forward. Mira Murati, OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed interim CEO.

After representing the company at a panel discussion earlier in the week, Altman expressed his gratitude for working with talented people and leading the company, calling it transformative for him personally.

Altman later described his firing as a “weird experience” and “sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive,” suggesting that OpenAI should pursue him for the full value of his shares if he started going off.

Unlike other tech founders, Altman did not have equity in OpenAI and could be fired at any time.

His unexpected departure triggered varied reactions across the tech sector. Former Google CEO Eric Schimdt dubbed Altman a “hero” and praised his impact on the world, while OpenAI president Greg Brockman, co-founder of the startup with Altman and Elon Musk, announced his resignation following the news.

Additionally, in September, New York Magazine likened Altman to J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb, while Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in AI in 2023.

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment