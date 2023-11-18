Kentucky Basketball Defeated by Kansas Jayhawks: Recap, 4 Key Points, and Postgame Analysis

In an intense game on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic, the Kentucky Wildcats suffered a defeat to the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The final score was 89-84.

The Cats initially struggled, falling behind 8-0 and 11-3. However, with a stellar performance from their bench players, they managed to come back, hitting five consecutive 3-pointers. Despite a late momentum shift, Kentucky held a 48-41 lead at halftime.

After the break, Kentucky displayed great intensity and extended their lead to fourteen points before the Jayhawks mounted a comeback.

The game became a back-and-forth battle after Kansas tied and subsequently took the lead, but Kentucky refused to back down. Ultimately, the Jayhawks made winning plays in the final moments.

Next, the Cats will return to Lexington to face the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday night.

Wagner is not Kentucky’s best guard

And he’s not the second best, either.

DJ Wagner plays with immense effort and is a fierce competitor on the defensive end. However, he struggles offensively, especially with deep shooting, and lacks elite athleticism or size for aggressive rim attacks.

It’s early, but it’s evident that Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard may be UK’s top guards and possibly their best players overall.

Sheppard is versatile, active defensively, exhibits great decision-making, and provides positive minutes on the court, while Dillingham, though erratic, possesses elite speed and floor vision.

This duo’s impact suggests that Sheppard and Dillingham might currently be the team’s best players.

P.S., I didn’t forget about Antonio Reeves. He had a good game, but I’m not including him in this point guard discussion due to his high shot attempts.

Mitchell is the perfect fit, but Cats need their bigs back

Although Tre Mitchell isn’t elite in any specific area, his skill set and fit within the team are impressive. However, Kentucky needs its big men, including Ugonna Onyenso, Aaron Bradshaw, and Zvonimir Ivisic, back to excel in March.

This team limits turnovers

Instead of making common rookie mistakes, Kentucky’s young, talented team has shown controlled play and ball security, even against tough competition like the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the Kansas Jayhawks.

Thiero is a grown man

Adou Thiero has experienced significant growth since joining Kentucky, physically and in terms of his playing style. The sophomore forward has become a formidable presence on the court, utilizing his increased size and guard skills to dominate opponents.

His development is a crucial asset for Kentucky, and it’s a delight to witness.

There were many positive takeaways from this game, and despite the loss, Cats fans should be thrilled for the rest of the season. Onward to the next one. Go Cats!