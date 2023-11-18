Why Millennials Are Turning to Service Dogs for Their Boomer Parents: One Woman’s Perspective

Dealing with generational gaps can be quite challenging. Parents and children often struggle to relate and understand each other, especially when it comes to Boomers and Millennials.

Bridge Between Millennials and Boomer Parents Described as ‘Service Dogs’

A TikTok user known as Tina, @crawdaddytina on TikTok, shared her strong opinions in a video that has garnered over 28,000 likes. She compared Millennials with Boomer parents to “service dogs” for their parents.

Tina went on to explain that Millennials are sent to therapy to help their Boomer parents understand their emotions and to break the cycle of trauma, only to inevitably pass some of that trauma on to their own children.

Unpacking the ‘Service Dogs’ Theory

Generational trauma is a reality, with Health defining it as “a cycle of trauma that passes through families.” This continuous passing of trauma from one generation to the next is problematic.

While there is no scientific evidence to support the “service dogs” concept, the discussion around generational trauma has gained traction as different generations navigate their unique challenges and attempts to break away from the patterns of the past.

Despite the light-hearted jokes about the differences between generations, the passage of trauma from one generation to the next is a serious issue.

