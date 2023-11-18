Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Fan Lost Before Brazil Concert

Photo: Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Following a tragic incident during her Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Taylor Swift mourns the loss of a young fan, Ana Clara Benevides. Swift expressed her devastation over losing a “beautiful and far too young” fan, who tragically passed away before the show took place. The circumstances surrounding Benevides’s passing were shared by Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The show occurred during a heat wave in Brazil, and reports of fans fainting due to extreme heat caused concern. Firefighters noted at least one thousand people fainted during the show, prompting fans to express distress over the venue’s restriction of water bottles despite the hot temperatures. Swift paused the show to address the fans’ need for water and even threw a water bottle into the audience.

In response to the incident, Rio’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, implemented changes for future shows to prevent similar incidents from happening. Safety measures included opening doors earlier and increasing the distribution of water and medical assistance. This prompted further investigation and criticism of the organizers’ conduct of the event.

Swift, in an emotional Instagram Story statement, expressed her grief over Benevides’s passing and conveyed her condolences to the family and friends of the deceased fan. She also acknowledged the unexpected turn of events during her tour in Brazil.

This is a developing story.