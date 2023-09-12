What to Expect: iPhone 15 Unveiling by Apple

Apple is set to unveil its next iPhone on Tuesday, continuing its tradition of generating excitement and increasing sales for its flagship product. The highly anticipated event will take place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

This announcement comes at a time when Apple has been experiencing a slight decline in sales, with three consecutive quarters of decreased revenue compared to the previous year. The company has indicated that this downward trend may continue in the current quarter, which will conclude with the release of the iPhone 15 lineup. As a result, Apple’s stock price has recently dropped by nearly 10%, bringing its market value below the $3-trillion milestone it surpassed earlier this summer.

As is typical for Apple and other smartphone manufacturers, the upcoming iPhone model is not expected to introduce any major technological breakthroughs. Instead, the iPhone 15 lineup is anticipated to feature incremental advancements in its chips, battery life, and camera capabilities, offering consumers a range of choices from more affordable basic models to higher-priced premium versions.

One significant change that Apple is predicted to announce is the adoption of the USB-C cable standard for charging its new iPhone models and future generations. This move is necessitated by regulators in Europe, who have mandated phasing out the Lightning port cables that Apple introduced in 2012 with the iPhone 5, with full implementation set for 2024. It remains uncertain whether Apple will initially limit the transition to USB-C ports to models designed solely for the European market or implement the change worldwide.

The transition to USB-C cables may not cause much inconvenience for most consumers if Apple decides to make the switch globally, as USB-C cables are already widely used for various devices like computers and smartphones. In fact, the shift to USB-C may be embraced by many due to its faster charging capabilities and quicker data transfer speeds.

In addition, the basic iPhone 15 models might undergo a redesign that includes a dynamic cutout on the display screen called the “Dynamic Island.” This feature, first introduced with last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices, is dedicated to app notifications.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could include a periscope-style telephoto lens, enhancing the quality of long-distance photography. The telephoto lens might offer a 6x optical zoom, a significant improvement over the 3x optical zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, although still behind the 10x optical zoom of Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The enhanced camera functionality is expected to contribute to price increases for the Pro and Pro Max models. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1,000, while the Pro Max starts at $1,100. Analysts anticipate that the iPhone 15 versions of these models may cost an additional $100 to $200, testing consumer willingness to pay more amidst post-pandemic inflationary pressures that strain household budgets.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple traditionally unveils its latest smartwatches during this annual event, tracing back to the debut of this product line nearly a decade ago. The event also sets the stage for the upcoming software update that powers the devices.

This year’s operating system, iOS 17, will be available as a free download later this month for previous generations. It will introduce new features such as live transcriptions of voicemail messages, allowing users to decide whether to pick up the call before the message is finished.