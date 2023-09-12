Why Renting Can Be a Blessing: Understanding the Freedom and Benefits of Being a Non-Homeowner

In the current housing market, renting a property offers unparalleled flexibility that even mortgage-holders envy. When you’re renting, accepting a job promotion in another part of the country only requires a month’s notice. In contrast, owning a home places you in a conundrum – what do you do with ‘The Property’? This is a dilemma that young renters, affectionately called “Guppies” (short for “Given Up On Property”), don’t have to face.

Our society ingrains in us from an early age that our home is our castle, perpetuating the belief that property ownership is the ultimate goal. However, reality tells a different story. Owning a property can be burdensome, saddling individuals with debt and limiting their ability to pursue their ideal lifestyle, including that dream job on the other side of the country.

Now, I must confess that I may be biased, but I genuinely believe in the product I offer. Not everyone can afford to buy a home, and not everyone even wants to. Life circumstances are ever-changing, and amidst the current cost-of-living crisis, some people opt to downsize in order to reduce their expenses.

With the current state of the housing market, I predict a significant influx of properties being put up for sale. If you’re a tenant looking to reduce your monthly expenses, all it takes is one month’s notice to find a more affordable place. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple for homeowners tied down by a mortgage.

Moreover, owning a property means being responsible for all the unexpected expenses that come with it. Dealing with a broken boiler and increased mortgage payments is no laughing matter. On the other hand, as a tenant, you can simply report the issue to your landlord, who is then responsible for handling the repairs and covering the costs.

This is the beauty of renting – you don’t have to worry about the additional bills. As a tenant, your only responsibility is paying the monthly rent. No extra charges for a roof that flies off or a dripping tap that needs fixing. The monthly rent covers all the inconveniences associated with property ownership.

When you buy a property, you commit to it for the long haul – for better or for worse. Let me tell you, your mortgage will likely outlast most marriages. Renting, on the other hand, offers freedom and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances.