Powerful Agenda: LA County Board Contemplates Organizing ‘Dynamic Symposium’ on Street Takeovers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion by Supervisor Holly Mitchell to hold a community symposium on street takeovers. This motion calls upon various county and other agencies, including the Department of Public Health, Department of Public Works, Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney’s Office, and other organizations, to participate in the meeting by February 28, 2024, and provide recommendations for addressing the issue.

Street takeovers have become a growing problem in the Southland, notably highlighted in July 2022 when the Sixth Street Viaduct opened near downtown Los Angeles, resulting in a sudden surge of dangerous stunt driving and vehicle takeovers on the bridge.

Supervisor Mitchell’s motion suggests that participants in the symposium should consider proposals such as creating secure permanent closed tracks separate from public streets for street performance activities in communities most affected by illegal street racing and takeovers. Additionally, she recommends exploring infrastructure improvements to prevent street takeovers and assessing whether land use encourages this behavior.

The county’s current street racing ordinance criminalizes being a spectator at these events, with penalties including fines up to $500, a prison sentence of up to six months, or both. The motion calls for symposium participants to suggest potential changes to the ordinance, including increasing penalties and potentially holding street racing spectators accountable for their social media posts. The symposium would also discuss the possibility of partnering with social media platforms to remove illegal activity posts.

While dangerous street takeovers and sideshows can lead to fatal incidents and property damage, the county’s ability to address these issues is limited in unincorporated areas. The California Highway Patrol enforces speed limits, the sheriff’s department disperses large gatherings, and the Department of Public Works implements infrastructure solutions.

On September 7, 2022, the county Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission held a virtual conference with law enforcement, local experts, and nonprofit organizations to discuss the dangers of illegal street racing and reckless driving. Although the resulting report was not adopted, it emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach in addressing illegal street takeovers that goes beyond punishment.