Westminster Home Invasion: Police Caught One Suspect, But Three Others Remain at Large

Police Arrest One of Four Suspects in Westminster Home Invasion

In a shocking turn of events, one of the individuals involved in a home invasion in Westminster has been apprehended, according to police reports.

Authorities received a distress call from a residence located at the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle, near Burning Tree Street, around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, as per Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers witnessed four masked men exiting the premises, armed with handguns, through the front door. One of the suspects, identified as Danny Sommay, 29 of Banning, was promptly arrested after discarding his firearm over a nearby brick wall, Sgt. Esqueda stated.

A stolen loaded 9mm weapon was recovered during the investigation.

Sommay is currently being held at Orange County Jail on multiple charges including kidnapping, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, and armed criminal activity, Esqueda confirmed.

Detained on a bond of $1 million, Sommay awaits further legal proceedings.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing inquiry have revealed that five individuals were present inside the targeted house during the burglary. Among the victims were a 14-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, an elderly woman, and a man.

Esqueda revealed that one of the suspects utilized a stun gun on the male victim, forcibly pushing him to the ground. Subsequently, the assailants tied up four of the victims in the living room and demanded to know the location of valuable items.

Remarkably, one of the women managed to seclude herself inside a closet and dialed emergency services, leading to a swift police response within a mere three minutes, Esqueda disclosed.

Despite extensive efforts and the support of the Huntington Beach Police Department’s HB-1 helicopter, the remaining perpetrators were able to evade capture, Esqueda lamented.

Individuals possessing any additional information relevant to this home invasion incident are encouraged to contact Detective Malcolm Pierson III of the Westminster Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 714-548-3759. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.