Unveiling the Truth: Impeachment Inquiry Exposes Kevin McCarthy as a Hostage of Circumstances

The Speaker’s Abrupt Impeachment Probe Against Biden

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, made a shocking announcement today that House Republicans are launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. As McCarthy spoke, the House speaker stood outside his office in the Capitol with a trio of American flags behind him, giving the announcement a sense of gravity. However, McCarthy appeared tense, like a hostage in his own declaration.

It was no surprise that the Republican majority would eventually attempt to impeach Biden. Barton Gellman from The Atlantic predicted this nearly a year ago, even before the GOP seized control in the House. McCarthy justified the move as a “logistical next step” in the party’s investigation into Biden’s alleged involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings. So far, no evidence of presidential corruption has been found. However, intentional or not, McCarthy’s words highlighted the inevitable nature of this effort, which is fueled by a desire for revenge on behalf of the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump as much as it is about prosecuting Biden.

Since McCarthy won the speakership by a slim margin, his hold on the position has always been tenuous. The details of the concessions he made to secure the job remain unclear, but they may be influencing his actions nine months later. The most significant compromise he made became public: any House member can force a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker at any time.

The peak of McCarthy’s year came in June when the House approved the debt-ceiling deal he crafted with Biden, although more Democrats than Republicans voted in favor of it. This legislation successfully prevented the United States from defaulting for the first time. However, backlash from conservatives has forced McCarthy to backtrack on the spending provisions of the agreement. House Republicans are now pushing for bills with significantly less funding than originally agreed upon, setting the stage for a potential government shutdown when the fiscal year ends on September 30.

McCarthy has found himself backed into a corner on the issue of impeachment by hard-line GOP members. He has tried to navigate the question carefully, knowing that to maintain his position, he cannot rush into a bid to remove the president, nor can he dismiss the idea entirely. Representatives such as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida have been pushing for Biden’s impeachment from the moment he assumed office. On the other hand, GOP lawmakers in districts won by Biden have been less inclined to support impeachment. McCarthy has attempted to appease both factions, but he has struggled to do so without compromising his own standing.

Less than two weeks ago, McCarthy stated that he would only initiate a formal impeachment through a vote in the House. In 2019, as the minority leader, McCarthy criticized then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi for starting an impeachment inquiry against Trump without holding a vote. McCarthy told Breitbart, a conservative publication, that any impeachment inquiry would require a vote on the House floor, not a unilateral declaration. However, this morning McCarthy changed his stance and unilaterally declared an impeachment inquiry, similar to Pelosi’s move four years ago. (McCarthy did not mention a House vote during his speech, and when Capitol reporters asked about it, a speaker spokesperson said no vote was planned.)

The reason behind McCarthy’s reversal is clear: he does not have the support for a floor vote on an impeachment inquiry. However, to avoid a revolt from hard-line members, he had to make the announcement anyway. In terms of substance, McCarthy’s declaration holds little weight. House Republicans have essentially been conducting an impeachment inquiry for months. Formalizing the process may give them the ability to subpoena more documents from the president. However, the effort is bound to fail. Whether they will secure enough Republican votes in the House to impeach Biden remains uncertain. The chances of getting the two-thirds majority needed to convict the president in the Senate are highly unlikely.

McCarthy received praise for his announcement from only a fraction of his Republican critics. Not long after, Gaetz delivered a preplanned speech on the House floor, criticizing McCarthy’s first eight months as speaker and vowing to force a vote on his removal if he capitulates to Democrats during this month’s shutdown showdown. Gaetz referred to McCarthy’s impeachment announcement as a “baby step” delivered in a rushed and nervous manner. Gaetz, a long-time adversary of McCarthy, was one of the final holdouts in McCarthy’s bid for speaker in January. He forced McCarthy to plead for his support before eventually giving in on the final ballot. “I am here to notify you, Mr. Speaker,” Gaetz declared this afternoon, “that you are not fulfilling the agreement that allowed you to assume this role.”

If McCarthy is a hostage to the hard-liners in the House, Gaetz is his captor, or one of several. Publicly, McCarthy has dared Gaetz to try to overthrow him, but his willingness to backtrack on impeachment and forgo a floor vote suggests his confidence may not be as strong as he portrays.

The speaker is as isolated in Washington as he is within his own party. Senate Republicans have shown no interest in the House’s impeachment push and are more willing to honor the terms of the budget deal McCarthy struck with Biden to avoid a government shutdown. Perhaps McCarthy believed that by moving forward with impeachment now, he could gain some leverage in the upcoming spending battles. However, his motivation for today’s announcement is likely the same as it has been for all his decisions as speaker: the desire to wake up tomorrow morning and still hold the job.

