Exciting 2024 Ford F-150 Updates: Upgraded Base Engine and Must-Have Pro Access Tailgate

2024 Ford F-150 Mid-Cycle Refresh: New Trims, Technologies, and Features Revealed at Detroit Auto Show

New trims, technologies, and features are among the many highlights of this mid-cycle refresh of Canada’s most popular pickup

Published Sep 12, 2023 • Last updated 5 hours ago • 7-minute read

2024 Ford F-150 STX preproduction model shown with optional equipment Photo by Ford

The truck that has been the best-selling pickup in North America for over 50 years is receiving an exciting upgrade. The 2024 Ford F-150 is undergoing a mid-cycle refresh that introduces a new base engine, a side-hinged tailgate, a new-to-Canada trim, upgraded technologies, and much more.

Let’s explore what’s new on the 2024 Ford F-150!

The most significant change for the 2024 F-150 is the discontinuation of the 3.3-litre V6 engine. Instead, the standard engine will now be the powerful 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6, offering 325 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque, and improved fuel economy. You still have other engine options to choose from, including the 3.5-litre EcoBoost, 5.0-litre V8, 3.5-litre PowerBoost hybrid powertrain, the 3.5-litre High Output engine in the F-150 Raptor, and the 5.2-litre supercharged V8 in the F-150 Raptor R. The PowerBoost hybrid option will be available from XLT to Platinum Plus, and Ford is increasing production output to meet the high demand.

All trims of the 2024 F-150 will feature an updated grille design that extends outward to complement the new standard LED headlights. This unique design concept is known as “coast-to-coast” styling, showcasing Ford’s commitment to innovative aesthetics. Furthermore, every Ford F-150 will now come equipped with a 12-inch infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster with a 5G modem for faster Wi-Fi and over-the-air software updates. Additionally, trucks with a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed will include a new standard storage box located just inside the bed behind the rear wheel wells. This convenient feature allows for easy access to small items like work gloves. Trucks equipped with Pro Power Onboard will have one storage box, while non-Pro Power Onboard trucks will have two.

In terms of safety features, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert will now come standard on all Ford F-150 models. Ford continues to lead the market in towing capacity and payload capability with the 2024 F-150 offering a best-in-class towing capacity of 13,500 pounds and a best-in-class payload capacity of 2,455 pounds. The extended-range fuel tank and Class IV trailer hitch are also standard, simplifying the ordering process and ensuring customers receive the most sought-after features. Ford has streamlined the order customization process by 90%, reducing the number of possible configurations from 40 to just six for the F-150 Raptor.

Excitingly, the F-150 STX trim is making its debut in Canada for the 2024 model year. Positioned between the base XL and the XLT trims, the STX trim offers a simplified equipment set that sets it apart from a work truck. Available in SuperCab or SuperCrew with the short box, the STX trim includes all XL content along with a black-and-dark-grey grille, body colour front-and-rear bumpers, LED fog lamps with LEF cornering lamps, and 20-inch dark grey and machined aluminum wheels.

