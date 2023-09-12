Virginia Democrat Strongly Criticizes Washington Post’s Inaccurate Report on ‘Sex Act’ Videos

Susanna Gibson, a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, strongly criticized a report in The Washington Post about consensual sex acts she engaged in with her husband via livestreamed video. She expressed her intention to explore legal options in response to what she perceives as an illegal invasion of privacy and “gutter politics.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Gibson condemned the publicity surrounding the videos, describing it as an attempt to humiliate her and her family. Gibson, a nurse practitioner and public health advocate running for the state’s 57th District, emphasized the importance of issues such as reproductive rights, gun control, and public school education on her campaign website. The outcome of her race, one of the few toss-up races, will contribute to determining which party will control the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Washington Post revealed that it received information about the consensual videos from a “Republican operative,” whose identity remains undisclosed. However, the operative confirmed that he was not working on behalf of Gibson’s Republican opponent, David Owen.

Although the original videos on the website Chaturbate have been taken down, they were reportedly archived on another website called Recurbate. Attorney Daniel P. Watkins, representing Gibson, argued that the publicity surrounding the videos potentially violates Virginia law, which prohibits recording and distributing explicit content without consent, also known as “revenge porn.”

Watkins stated, “We are collaborating with the FBI and local prosecutors to hold the wrongdoers accountable, as this kind of material dissemination is both illegal and repulsive.”

It remains uncertain whether Gibson intends to pursue legal action against The Washington Post, the unnamed Republican operative, or any other party involved. HuffPost has reached out to Gibson and Watkins for further comments, but has yet to receive a response. Gibson has not indicated any plans to withdraw from the race, asserting that the incident will not intimidate or silence her.

In her statement to The Post and The Associated Press, Gibson reaffirmed her determination to continue speaking out, despite her opponents resorting to a sex crime to attack her and her family. The videos were streamed at an undisclosed date, but two of them were reposted on Recurbate on September 30, 2022, the same month Gibson entered the race.