Why the U.S. is Furious: Google’s $10 Billion Payment to Eliminate Search Competitors Exposed

The Justice Department and 38 states and territories revealed how Google, through its control of online search, has stifled competition, while Google vehemently denied the allegations. The trial, which began in Washington, D.C., is being hailed as the most significant case regarding tech power in the modern era of the internet.

During the trial, the Justice Department and the states outlined how Google has used its dominant position and financial resources to pay billions of dollars to companies like Apple to secure its status as the default search provider on smartphones. These deals were seen by Google as a strategic tool to eliminate competitors and solidify its search engine’s position.

“This feedback loop, this wheel, has been turning for more than 12 years,” said Kenneth Dintzer, the lead lawyer for the Justice Department. “And it always turns to Google’s advantage.”

Google refuted the claims of illegal exclusion of search competitors, arguing that it offers a superior product and that users have the freedom to choose their preferred search engine. The company also highlighted the various alternative ways people find information online apart from general search engines, such as using Amazon for shopping or TikTok for entertainment.

The trial marks the federal government’s first monopoly case since the attempt to break up Microsoft more than twenty years ago. The outcome of this case, known as U.S. et al. v. Google, has the potential to impact the tech industry as a whole and redefine the power dynamics among large tech companies that influence various aspects of people’s lives.

Over the next ten weeks, both the government and Google will present arguments and call witnesses to examine how Google achieved its dominant position and whether it engaged in unlawful practices to maintain and expand its control. The final ruling, issued by Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, could reshape the tech industry, currently engaged in a race to develop artificial intelligence that could revolutionize people’s lives.

A government victory could impose constraints on Google and compel changes in its business operations, serving as a warning to other tech giants. On the other hand, a Google win could raise questions about the effectiveness of government regulators and further embolden Silicon Valley.

“It is a test of whether our current antitrust laws, written in 1890, can adapt to markets vulnerable to monopolization in the 21st Century,” said Bill Baer, a former top antitrust official at the Justice Department, acknowledging Google’s undeniable power.

This case is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration and states to regulate big tech companies. The Justice Department has filed another lawsuit against Google related to its advertising technology, while the Federal Trade Commission is pursuing an antitrust lawsuit against Meta. Investigations are also ongoing into potential antitrust lawsuits against Amazon and Apple.

The trial focuses on the agreements Google made with browser developers, smartphone manufacturers, and wireless carriers to set Google as the default search engine on their products. Since the lawsuit was filed, millions of documents and testimonies from over 150 witnesses have been submitted to the court. Judge Mehta recently narrowed the trial’s scope while allowing the core claims of search engine monopoly abuse to remain.

The trial commenced in a Washington courtroom adjacent to Capitol Hill and drew a substantial audience, with people waiting in line from early hours. Representatives from Google rivals Yelp and Microsoft were present, alongside numerous attorneys and staff from the Justice Department, states, and Google, who have spent years working on this case.

During the opening statements, Mr. Dintzer from the Justice Department highlighted Google’s search agreements with Apple and others. Internal documents were referenced to demonstrate Google’s dependency on these agreements and its concerted efforts to prevent Apple from redirecting searches to Siri. Mr. Dintzer described these actions as the flexing of a monopolist.

Mr. Dintzer also accused Google of attempting to conceal documents from antitrust enforcers by involving lawyers in conversations and asserting attorney-client privilege. He presented a message from Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, requesting to turn off the chat history in one conversation, claiming it was an attempt to rewrite history.

William Cavanaugh, the lawyer for the states, echoed the concerns about Google’s default search engine agreements and accused Google of limiting a product used for ad placement on other search engines to harm Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

In response, Google’s lawyer, Mr. Schmidtlein, argued that the default agreements with browser makers did not create the monopoly alleged by the government. He pointed out that browser makers like Apple and Mozilla promote other search engines, and users can easily switch their default search engine. He demonstrated how many taps or clicks it takes to change the default search engine on popular smartphones.

The lawyers also debated the extent of Google’s dominance. While the government claimed Google primarily competes with broad search engines, Mr. Schmidtlein argued that Google faces competition from a wider range of platforms, including online retailers like Amazon, food delivery apps like DoorDash, and travel booking sites such as Expedia.

In the afternoon, the Justice Department called Hal Varian, Google’s chief economist, as its first witness. Mr. Varian was questioned about his views on defaults, Microsoft’s entry into search, and his awareness of antitrust scrutiny. The government presented emails and memos from Mr. Varian dating back to the early 2000s. His testimony will continue the following day.

This trial has significant implications for Google and the larger tech industry, with potential ramifications for its business practices and government regulations. As the trial progresses, it will be closely watched by all parties involved.

