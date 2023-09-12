Captivated by a ‘Guilty’ Verdict, He Consumed a Poisoned Snickers Bar: Shocking Twist



A 76-year-old Australian man made a dramatic return to court on Monday after a hospital stay that he orchestrated himself. Back in June, he was found guilty of committing child sex offenses dating back decades. In an apparent attempt to take his own life, he had bitten into a Snickers bar that he had laced with rat poison. Despite being told he couldn’t eat in court, he ate the candy bar and then revealed his attempt. He was promptly taken to a cell, collapsed, and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. According to his lawyer, the man ingested the poison out of fear. Although he has largely recovered from the shoulder injury and compound dislocation of one finger sustained during his collapse, he continues to experience significant kidney issues.

Prosecutors stated that the man had abused a young girl over three decades ago, following the death of her father. He warned her that he would harm her remaining family members if she spoke out about the abuse. In court, the victim read a powerful impact statement, describing the near-daily abuse she endured from the age of four until she turned ten: “I was a frightened little girl who cried herself to sleep, wishing my father would return to save me,” she said. “My entire childhood was characterized by grooming and abuse… Your insanity continues to torment me to this day.” The man has been found guilty of sexually penetrating a child under 16 and committing indecent acts with a child under 16. He could face up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing will take place at a later date. (Read more unusual stories.)

