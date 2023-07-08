Victory of The Hague Court Asserted, 7 Years Forward

In moments like these, my heart longs for the presence of former ambassador Albert del Rosario. If he were still alive today, he would have been at the forefront of commemorating the landmark ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) that took place on July 12, 2016. This ruling was in response to the Philippines’ petition against China regarding the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Ambassador del Rosario would have been a strong voice, urging us not to succumb to despair or frustration in the face of China’s continued aggression in the region.

Seven years have passed since the PCA ruled in our favor, yet we still struggle to fully secure our territorial integrity and sovereignty. China stubbornly refuses to acknowledge the authority of the Hague-based arbitral court. Nevertheless, July 12 holds great significance for us as it serves as a reminder that we have solid legal and moral grounds for our claim. Our victory affirms that we are on the right side of history, not just according to our own beliefs but in accordance with international law.

Despite China’s defiance and the previous administration’s hesitance, we must assert this ruling. It is not only the right thing to do, but it is also the only path forward. By asserting our victory, we are addressing the geopolitical and geoeconomic risks that affect our state policies and relations in various sectors such as defense, technology, infrastructure, health, governance, tourism, trade, investment, energy, manufacturing, and the environment.

We need only look around us to see the support we have garnered from the global community. Just this year, the Group of Seven (G7) countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, as well as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries, namely the US, Australia, India, and Japan, unequivocally backed the Philippines’ call for a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region. Many other nations have also expressed their support. These are not empty words but actions that demonstrate the sincerity of our friends and allies in helping us strengthen our defense and security capabilities. Recent joint activities serve as proof of their commitment.

All these efforts align with President Marcos’ promise not to surrender an inch of our territory to any foreign power. He assured us that the Philippines will never be subservient to external forces that seek to dictate our destiny. Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro also shares this vision, expressing his commitment to bolster our external defense capabilities while maintaining internal security. He firmly believes that the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) cannot be altered by the passage of time or changes in administration.

Furthermore, the opinions of Filipinos themselves have evolved regarding the Philippine government’s assertion of its rights in the West Philippine Sea as stipulated by the PCA ruling. In a 2016 Pulse Asia survey, 84% of Filipinos agreed with this stance. By 2022, that percentage had grown to 89%. Like-minded states that support the Philippines also enjoy high net trust ratings among Filipinos, with 74% for the US, 48% for Australia, 42% for Singapore, and 32% for Japan.

Against this backdrop, and in commemoration of the anniversary of the arbitral ruling, the Stratbase ADR Institute will host a hybrid town hall discussion entitled “The 7th Year of the Arbitral Victory: Defending the WPS, the Indo-Pacific, and the Rules-Based Order.” This event will take place on July 12, 2023, at the Manila Polo Club and will also be live-streamed via Zoom. Representatives from the Australian, Japanese, European Union, British, and Indian embassies will participate, representing like-minded states that share the same values and principles cherished by Filipinos. It is unfortunate that Ambassador del Rosario, who played a crucial and inspiring role in this fight, will not be physically present this July 12. However, his spirit will continue to guide our conversations and actions as we persist in defending our integrity and sovereignty.

Reference