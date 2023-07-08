Megyn Kelly Shares her Opinion on Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray have become the subject of criticism from Megyn Kelly, who believes their actions are “desecrating the institution of marriage.” Kelly expressed her views on her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show,” stating that staying in a marriage while seeing other people goes against the sanctity of the union. She also criticized The New York Times for a positive profile on de Blasio following the announcement of their separation. Kelly emphasized that calling it a “love story” while inviting others into their marital home is not normal and goes against her values.

Kelly took issue with de Blasio sharing the story on his Twitter feed, calling it a love story and condemned their actions. Based on her own experiences, Kelly suggested that if the relationship is no longer working, divorce would be the appropriate step. She further highlighted that McCray had previously come out as a lesbian before marrying de Blasio.

The couple announced their separation but clarified that they would continue to live together and not seek a divorce. Kelly accused them of desecrating the institution of marriage by not severing their legal ties. She also advised against marrying a person who identifies as a lesbian if one is a man, questioning the compatibility of such relationships.

Kelly predicted that their arrangement would ultimately fail, stating that it was not sustainable. According to The New York Times, de Blasio began to notice a change in McCray’s affection towards him two months ago, which led to the contemplation of separation. McCray attributed the split to de Blasio’s terms as mayor and his presidential campaign in 2020. De Blasio admitted to becoming emotionally needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a disconnect in their relationship.

Reference