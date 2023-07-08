Recipe for Transforming Wonky or Overripe Fruit into Cool Ice Lollies

One fine day, our local greengrocer showcased some incredibly ripe apricots, luscious plums, and tender kiwis, all basking under the scorching sun. I managed to buy them at a bargain price and transformed them into vibrant ice lollies – orange, purple, and green – for our daughter (although, to be honest, I might end up eating more of them than she will).

Conscientious greengrocers, just like certain supermarkets, often sell their imperfect produce at a discounted rate. However, the trade-off is that some, if not all, of it might be overripe to enjoy as is. Therefore, one needs to be prepared to process them into various dishes, such as an Eton mess, a simple smoothie, or even today’s popsicles.

Our daughter prefers unsweetened lollies, so we skip the sugar. However, if you prefer them to be sweeter, you can add sugar, honey, or another sweetener like yacon syrup while blending the fruit. Using sugar also has the added benefit of preventing ice crystals from forming. For added creaminess and an extra nutritional boost to this already healthy treat, I incorporate chia seeds. Alternatively, a tablespoon of cornstarch or some alcoholic spirits (for adults) can do the trick.

Wonky Fruit Ice Lollies

During hot weather, fruit ripens quickly if left unrefrigerated. However, the advantage is that ripe fruit is at its sweetest and works best for smoothies and lollies, especially if you’re avoiding adding any extra sugar. It’s a delightful and virtuous cycle that allows us to preserve sun-ripened fruit and create a refreshing treat that helps combat the heat.

Yields: About 6 x 80ml lollies

350g of fruit – I used kiwis, plums, and apricots, but most fruits will work

150ml of milk (or a plant-based alternative)

3 tablespoons of chia seeds (optional)

Sugar, honey, yacon syrup, or any other sweetener to taste

Ice lolly moulds

Wash and prepare the fruit by removing any stones, stalks, or inedible skins. Discard any moldy or severely bruised portions.

Place the fruit and milk in a blender. Add the chia seeds and sweetener if desired, then blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into the lolly moulds, insert the sticks, and freeze.

To create rainbow lollies, blend each fruit separately. Divide the chia seeds and sweetener equally among the fruit purees. Pour each puree into the moulds one by one, layering them on top of each other. Then, insert the sticks and freeze as mentioned above.