Exclusive: Apple Reveals Groundbreaking iPhone 15, Eco-Friendly Apple Watch, and Ultra Fast USB-C Charger

Sept. 12 (UPI) — Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, and new USB-C charger at the “Wonderlust” event in Cupertino, Calif. These upgrades are part of Apple’s new line-up, available for preorder Tuesday and for sale on Sept. 22. With declining sales and a drop in stock prices, Apple hopes these new products will reverse the trend. Click here for the latest news from Apple.

iPhone 15

Apple introduced a new generation of iPhones with improved cameras. Described as “the most Pro iPhone we’ve ever created,” the iPhone 15 series consists of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, these phones feature a sleek contour edge and embedded color throughout.

The iPhone 15 is available in two sizes: 6.1″ for the iPhone 15 and 6.7″ for the iPhone 15 Plus.

Packed with a new advanced camera system boasting 48 megapixels and 4K capability, the iPhone 15 is priced at $799.

The iPhone 15 Pro features a titanium shell and “more repairable” back glass. It also includes a new A17 Pro chip for enhanced gaming performance. With multiple lenses, equivalent to seven camera lenses and 48 megapixels, the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at $999.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 120mm-equivalent lens, larger sensor, f/2.8 aperture, and 5x telephoto lens. Starting at $1,199, it offers the most advanced features.

USB-C

Apple has transitioned to European-mandated USB-C ports for charging the iPhone. The Lightning port and cables are replaced with the new USB-C plug, offering faster charging capabilities. The USB-C plug can also power a Mac.

AirPods

The new AirPods Pro 2 will also feature the new USB-C connector. Priced at $249, these wireless earbuds offer a premium listening experience. Wired EarPods are also available for $19.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, is the company’s first carbon neutral product. It is powered by the new S9 chip, delivering 60% faster processing and a 30% faster GPU. With a pink variant, it is hailed as the “most powerful watch chip yet.”

According to Apple, design innovations and clean energy efforts have resulted in a reduction of product emissions by over 75% for each carbon neutral Apple Watch. This achievement aligns with Apple’s goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030. The Apple Watch Series 9 is priced at $399, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers the same features as the Apple Watch Series 9, along with a customizable watch face called Modular Ultra. It includes power zones for data collection during exercise and is suitable for scuba enthusiasts who want to log their dives.

iCloud+

Apple also introduced two new tiers for its cloud storage subscription. iCloud+ subscribers can now choose between 6 terabytes or 12 terabytes of storage.

