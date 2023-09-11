Unveiling the True Identity of the Jets: Can They Back Their Claims?

What if it doesn’t work out as planned?

What if the anticipation surrounding the Jets’ highly anticipated season doesn’t pan out? The Jets kicked off their season on Monday night against the Bills at the MetLife Stadium, but what if they aren’t as good as everyone thinks?

What if Aaron Rodgers shows his age?

What if quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been a superstar for the past 15 years, suddenly looks like a 39-year-old instead of his usual self? What if he starts to decline and plays like someone who is about to turn 40?

What if Breece Hall disappoints?

What if Breece Hall, who showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie last season before getting injured, doesn’t live up to expectations? What if he isn’t the explosive, home run-hitting running back everyone hopes he will be?

What if Dalvin Cook’s workload catches up to him?

What if Dalvin Cook, one of the NFL’s most productive running backs, starts to show the wear and tear of his 1,249 offensive touches in the past four seasons? Will his 28-year-old legs be able to handle the workload?

What if the offensive line falls apart?

What if tackles Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton can’t stay healthy and the Jets’ offensive line crumbles? Without a solid line protecting the quarterback, the entire offense could suffer.

What if the supporting cast can’t step up?

What if opposing defenses start double-teaming Garrett Wilson and the other receivers like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman Jr. can’t make them pay? The Jets need their supporting cast to step up and make plays.

What if the defense falls short?

The Jets’ defense has high expectations for themselves, boasting about potentially being the best in the league and even in NFL history. But what if they fall short of their No. 4 ranking from last year? Will their confidence be shattered?

As unbelievable as it may seem to Jets fans, anything is possible. Just look at what happened to the Giants. The Jets should take heed of Sunday night’s game, where the Giants suffered a devastating loss to the Cowboys. It was a stark reminder that things don’t always go according to plan.

The Jets shouldn’t have put too much pressure on themselves to beat the Bills in their opener. The Bills, after all, are the two-time defending champions of the AFC East and one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. A loss to the Bills doesn’t mean the end of the Jets’ season.

Similarly, the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys doesn’t spell doom for their chances of having a successful season. It’s just how they lost that is cause for concern. They didn’t respond well and looked outmatched for most of the game.

Only time will tell if the Jets will face similar questions to the Giants. It’s concerning that the Jets have openly spoken about their goals and expectations of winning the division and getting to the Super Bowl. While it’s great to have confidence, it’s important to focus on the task at hand and take things one game at a time.

Aaron Rodgers has been a positive influence in the locker room, encouraging the team to speak their goals into existence. But they also need to remember that there are only a handful of teams capable of achieving those goals each year. The Jets need to stay realistic and focused on the present moment.

