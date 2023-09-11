Wakeup Call for Affluent Attendees: Burning Man Exposes Privileged Burners to a Transformative Experience

Climate Comeuppance: Burning Man and the Wake-Up Call We Needed

As a touring musician, festivals have always held a special place in my heart. There’s something about performing live and connecting with a crowd that music lovers crave. But as a climate activist, recent reports about Burning Man have made me pause and reflect.

Burning Man, billed as a utopia-in-progress for “Burners” seeking self-expression and self-reliance, has become a magnet for disaffected, deep-pocketed individuals, including billionaires and tech bros. Attendance comes with a hefty price tag, and now, it’s not even guaranteed. This year, the festival grounds turned into a muddy nightmare due to a sudden downpour caused by two months’ worth of rainfall in just 24 hours.

While some may see this as divine retribution or a climate comeuppance, it’s not just Burning Man that is feeling the impact of extreme weather events. Festivals worldwide have been affected. In fact, my band and I recently had to navigate a flash flood in Athens to reach our performance venue. It’s clear that as musicians continue to tour, we need to adapt to a changing climate and find more sustainable ways of doing what we love.

However, the situation at Burning Man also gives me hope. It serves as a wake-up call for the attendees and society as a whole. Burners are drawn to this temporary town in the Nevada desert because they see it as a blank canvas for their utopian aspirations. Many of them have the financial and political capital to make a difference outside of the festival as well. Understanding this, we must address the issue of wealth inequality and take responsibility for our choices.

Escaping the inconveniences of society has always been a luxury for the fortunate few. However, no amount of money can protect them from the consequences of climate change. Luxury homes in high-risk areas are becoming harder to insure, beach-front properties are at risk of sea-level rise, and even tropical vacation destinations are vulnerable to natural disasters. Climate change spares no one.

At Burning Man, climate activists demanded that attendees reduce their carbon footprint. This group has influence and can steer the needle on climate action. We are at a tipping point where those who recognize the problem need to take action. By using their financial power and political connections, Burners can contribute to a mutually beneficial collective future.

As the mud dries and the roads clear, I hope Burners reflect on the bigger picture and consider how they can make a positive impact. Climate change is not just an individual issue; it requires collective action. It’s time to use our power and resources for the greater good.

Adam Met is the executive director of Planet Reimagined, a climate research and advocacy nonprofit, and a member of the band AJR. Ben Dahan, Planet Reimagined’s fellowships and partnerships advisor, contributed to this article.

