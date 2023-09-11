Unveiling the Remarkable Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Friendship Journey: A Captivating Timeline

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson have had a friendship that spans over two decades and two sitcoms. However, their bond has faced criticism recently when Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for Masterson after he was convicted of rape. Let’s take a look at the timeline of their friendship.

1998: Meeting and Bonding Over an Inappropriate Bet

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Danny Masterson first met in 1998 while filming the pilot episode of the popular Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.” Masterson, 22 at the time, dared Kutcher, who was 19, to French kiss Kunis, who was just 14. This bet caused a disagreement among the co-stars, with Kunis claiming that Kutcher did not follow through with the bet. The incident sheds light on their early friendship.

2002-2003: Partying and Support

In 2002, Kutcher and Masterson traveled to Costa Rica together and enjoyed various entertainment events. They frequently attended movie premieres as each other’s plus-ones and supported each other’s careers. Kutcher even showed up to Masterson’s film premiere, showing their strong bond.

2003: Joint Business Venture and Shared Scientology Connections

In 2003, Kutcher and Masterson both invested in a now-defunct Italian eatery called Dolce, alongside their co-star Wilmer Valderrama. Additionally, both Masterson and Laura Prepon, another co-star from “That ’70s Show,” were members of the Church of Scientology. Although Kutcher’s affiliation with the Church remains unclear, there is photographic evidence of him participating in Scientology events benefiting charitable causes.

2005: Appearance on “Punk’d”

Ashton Kutcher hosted the popular MTV show “Punk’d” from 2003 to 2007. On one episode, Kutcher pranked Masterson, testing his moral character by involving him in a situation where stolen stereo equipment fell from a moving truck. Masterson proved his honesty and tried to prevent others from stealing the equipment, reflecting the trust and respect between the friends.

2006: End of “That ’70s Show”

The beloved sitcom “That ’70s Show” came to a close in 2006. After the emotional series finale, Masterson expressed his overwhelming emotions, reflecting the deep connections formed during the show’s run.

2016: Reunion on Netflix’s “The Ranch”

As a decade passed since the end of “That ’70s Show,” Kutcher and Masterson reunited on Netflix’s sitcom “The Ranch.” They played brothers on the show, showcasing their on-screen chemistry and friendship. During interviews, they joked about their past experiences together, demonstrating the continued camaraderie between them.

2017: Masterson’s Departure from “The Ranch”

Following accusations of sexual assault against Masterson, he was written off the show “The Ranch,” with his character being removed from the storyline. Netflix confirmed the decision and production continued without him. Kutcher remained silent about the allegations at the time.

January 2023: Kutcher’s Comment on Masterson’s Charges

In a 2023 interview with Esquire, Kutcher finally addressed the charges against Masterson. He expressed his desire for Masterson to be found innocent and acknowledged that he couldn’t make a judgment as he was not directly involved in the case. Kutcher also emphasized his sympathy for Masterson’s accusers and their experiences, showing support for them.

September 8, 2023: Letters of Support

Prior to Masterson’s sentencing, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for him, sparking controversy. The couple’s decision to stand by their old co-star despite the rape conviction furthered the debate surrounding their friendship.

Despite the ups and downs, Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson’s friendship has endured over the years, with moments of loyalty, shared experiences, and unwavering support.

