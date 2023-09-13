Unveiling the Luxurious $47 Million LA Mansion Owned by Powerball Winner Edwin Castro

Edwin Castro, the lucky winner of Powerball’s $2 billion jackpot in February, is not stopping at luxury real estate. After purchasing two mansions in California, Castro has splurged yet again, this time on a $47 million compound in Bel Air. This magnificent property features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and an infinity pool that offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles. Additionally, the mansion boasts unique amenities like DJ turntables, a champagne tasting room, a suspended glass walkway, a wine cellar, and a theater. The bedrooms include walk-in closets and sitting areas, and there is even an enormous koi pond in the entry area.

Castro’s first purchase was a $25.5 million Hollywood Hills property, which features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and covers a vast area of 13,500 square feet. In total, Castro has spent a staggering $76 million on real estate between these three homes. The Bel Air mansion also includes an infinity pool, wine cellar, movie theater, double-height staircase, fitness studio, spa, and two fire pits.

In addition to his real estate splurges, Castro has made other luxurious purchases, such as a $250,000 vintage Porsche. The 31-year-old has certainly embraced his newfound wealth and is living the life of luxury in his extravagant properties.

