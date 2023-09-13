National Book Awards host Drew Barrymore dropped amidst strike controversy, reviving show

Drew Barrymore Makes Stunning Announcement Amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

In an unexpected turn of events, Drew Barrymore has announced her return to her talk show amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This news comes shortly after the National Book Foundation rescinded her invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards ceremony.

The National Book Foundation, in a statement, explained that the focus of the Awards should remain on celebrating writers and books. They expressed their gratitude to Ms. Barrymore and her team for understanding the situation and accepting the decision.

Interestingly, Barrymore had previously withdrawn from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of the Writers Guild of America’s strike. However, her decision to revive her talk show has drawn criticism from members of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Barrymore, on the other hand, reassured everyone that her show, set to return for its fourth season on Sept. 18, will comply with the rules of the strike. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she stated, “I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.”

Since the announcement, there have been pickets by WGA and SAG-AFTRA members outside the talk show’s studio at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. The Writers Guild of America tweeted, “The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA-covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has and will continue to picket-struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ violates WGA strike rules.”

The National Book Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15 in New York City. The longlists for the awards will be announced on Wednesday, with the finalists being unveiled on Oct. 3. The National Book Foundation has been honoring books in various categories since 1950, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people’s literature. Last year’s winners included Imani Perry for her nonfiction book “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation” and John Keene for “Punks: New & Selected Poems.”

It’s important to note that CBS, Paramount+, and CBS News and Stations are all part of Paramount Global, which is one of the companies affected by the strike. While some CBS News staff are members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, they work under different contracts than the writers and actors who are currently on strike.

In conclusion, Drew Barrymore’s decision to return to her talk show amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes has created quite a stir. The National Book Foundation has rescinded her invitation to host the National Book Awards ceremony, and members of the guilds have picketed outside her show’s studio. The situation remains tense, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds in the coming weeks.

(CBS News is grateful for your readership. Create your free account or log in for more features.)

Reference