Unveiling the Impactful Airbnb Legislation: GOP Benefits from Pelosi’s Gift and More Insightful Commentary

Eye on NYC: A Mindless Airbnb Nix

Local Law 18 came into effect last Tuesday, effectively making the city’s roughly 38,500 Airbnb listings illegal in the name of increasing housing supply. This move could have a significant impact on New York City’s tourism industry, argues Reason’s Liz Wolfe. While hotels are not always affordable and do not provide the opportunity to stay in off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods, short-term rentals have allowed many families to visit New York. If every visit becomes twice as expensive, why would anyone come to this rat-infested metropolis? Furthermore, even if short-term rentals were solely responsible for a housing supply crunch, infringing on the rights of property owners sets a terrible precedent.

Conservative: Left Fears Its Own Precedents

The Left is now suddenly voicing warnings that those who undermined the system could be targeted by their own legacies, quips Victor Davis Hanson at American Greatness. Suddenly, impeachment is dangerous now that President Biden would be the target. Yet Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice and tried him in the Senate after he left office, which the Founders certainly did not anticipate. Weaponizing impeachment is just one baleful legacy of the Left. They would also object to Republicans using their other precedents, such as getting the FBI to censor social media and moving to end the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court. The Left justified such moves by deeming Trump an existential threat. Now they are scared Republicans might follow their example to enact conservative agendas.

Ukraine beat: Putin’s Forever War

They still don’t get it, laments The Guardian’s Simon Tisdall. After 18 months of horror in Ukraine, prominent politicians in the US and Europe believe the war will eventually end in negotiations. However, assuming that Putin is willing to talk is a highly questionable assumption. Other factors render a meaningful peace process implausible. Any armistice freezing the status quo would reward Russian aggression, and most Ukrainians would rather perish first. The solution is to welcome Ukraine into NATO and the EU without further delay and offer more arms, planes, and no-fly zones. Accepting that there can be no peace until Russia unconditionally withdraws is crucial. Will the politicians finally understand this? Let’s hope so.

From the right: Pelosi’s Gift to the GOP

San Francisco’s Rep. Nancy Pelosi says she’s running for reelection to advance San Francisco values, marvels the Issues & Insights editorial board. According to them, this statement is out-of-touch and incredibly deranged. San Francisco values have turned the city into more of an urban pigsty than the charming town it once was. They have de-civilized the city in countless ways, including viewing crime as a premium to pay for living in San Francisco and treating the homeless like an endangered species to be protected in their environment. Republicans can use Pelosi’s ill-advised statement nationwide during the 2024 campaign, warning voters that Democrats will make the entire country more like San Francisco.

Foreign desk: End US-China Tech Cooperation

Some US scientists claim the expiring US-China Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement has contributed to nearly every significant scientific breakthrough over the last 40 years, grumbles Alexander B. Gray at The Hill. However, the agreement has advanced the interests of the Chinese Communist Party, which believes all economic and scientific activities conducted by Chinese nationals occur for the benefit of the CCP and its ultimate objective of regime survival and regional and global hegemony. US policymakers should realize that China’s techno-authoritarian dictatorship isn’t fertile ground for technological cooperation. Republican candidates for president should pledge to withdraw from the STA and prioritize science and technology advancements that support economic and human advancement, not the survival and dominance of the Chinese Communist Party.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board