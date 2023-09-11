Shocking Murder Account: Vegas Rapper Unveils Chilling Story in Song, Faces Serious Charges

Las Vegas police have revealed that a local rapper, Kenjuan McDaniel, inadvertently provided valuable evidence to their murder investigation through his song lyrics, according to a report by the Washington Post . McDaniel, who goes by the name “TheBiggestFinn 4800,” has been charged with the murder of Randall Wallace, which took place in 2021. In his song titled “Fadee Free” on YouTube, McDaniel raps, “I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his mama cry,” providing a confession-like statement.



As reported by 8NewsNow, the rap video is just one piece of evidence against McDaniel, but it played a significant role in his arrest. The police arrest report mentioned that McDaniel re-enacted the murder, aligning with the evidence found at the crime scene. The song also revealed that McDaniel referred to the victim as “Midget,” which was Wallace’s nickname. A section of the lyrics reads, “… parked the car, doubled back on feet, the smartest way to slide, Drove in, double lock yo man …”



According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the song was released on July 19 of this year and included undisclosed details about the murder, known only to the investigators. McDaniel had already attracted attention as a person of interest in the case due to the similarity of his car to the one captured on surveillance video. He is currently held at the Clark County Detention Center. The police stated, “The facts gathered during the investigation were obtained separately from the music video,” further validating the results of the investigation. (Read more Las Vegas stories.)