Barkby’s Shares Skyrocket 150% Amid Potential Sale of Profound Sleep Sciences Business

Shares of Barkby Group more than doubled in value on Monday following the announcement of a potential sale of their sleep technology subsidiary, Cambridge Sleep Sciences (CSS). The AIM-listed company stated that it is considering strategic options to maximize shareholder value from CSS, which specializes in manufacturing products that improve natural sleep using neuroscience.

According to a report from Sky News, Barkby Group is contemplating the sale of CSS to focus on its roadside real estate holdings.





Rest better: Barkby Group is the parent company of Cambridge Sleep Sciences (CSS), which uses neuroscience to manufacture products for improving natural sleep

Barkby Group is primarily engaged in operating convenience retail stores, drive-thru restaurants, EV charging infrastructure points, and other assets along arterial roads. It also owns a used car dealership and six gastropubs in different locations. The company has appointed advisers to conduct a strategic review of its investment in CSS, which is responsible for the SleepHub and SleepEngine products.

Although reports suggest the sale could generate around £50 million, Barkby Group has emphasized that there is no guarantee that any offer or sale will occur. Additionally, Sky News reported that Barkby insiders are in discussions to provide access to their technology to prominent names in the hotel and healthcare industries.

Barkby Group expects CSS to generate a minimum annual turnover of £10 million over the next three years based on existing licensing agreements. Recently, CSS signed a five-year deal with Sleep Sense International to develop a smart pillow using its SleepEngine platform. The company also established a partnership and licensing agreement with Bowers & Wilkins, the consumer audio division of medical technology maker Masim.

Charles Dickson, executive chairman of Barkby, expressed optimism about the progress made by CSS and the significant market potential for its technologies. He further mentioned that the strategic review aims to determine the most suitable corporate structure for CSS to realize its full potential and benefit Barkby’s shareholders.

Following the announcement, shares of Barkby Group skyrocketed by 144.4%, reaching 7.33p.