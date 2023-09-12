Unveiling the Exquisite Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur Edition: A Breathtaking Sunset-Inspired Luxury Car

The Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur Edition is a tribute to the breathtaking sunsets of the Pacific Coast. Crafted by Mercedes’ Manufaktur division, this limited-edition roadster showcases the brand’s exceptional capabilities and is designed exclusively for the American market.

To ensure an eye-catching presence on the road, AMG has selected an extraordinary color called Manufaktur Orange Flame Metallic. The roadster is meticulously painted using this distinctive hue at the dedicated line within the Bremen factory in Germany. In addition, the bumpers are meticulously hand-painted to guarantee a flawless finish. The AMG Exterior Chrome Package, black brake calipers, black soft top, and black 21-inch wheels further enhance the vehicle’s aesthetics. Notably, the front end of the car proudly displays the iconic AMG emblem, marking a departure from the standard Mercedes-Benz logo found on the regular SL63.

Stepping inside this remarkable vehicle, you’ll be greeted by hand-stitched Mystic Red and black leather upholstery adorned with orange contrast stitching. The center console features body-colored trim, and the storage compartment’s lid proudly showcases the “Manufaktur” logo. Complementing the stylish design, the Big Sur Edition includes a front-axle lift system, a Burmester High-End 3D surround sound system, and the Driver Assistance Package.

While the engine bay may lack an orange or sunset-inspired touch, the performance of the Big Sur Edition is nothing short of remarkable. It draws power from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is hand-built and also found in the regular-production SL63. With 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque at its disposal, this exceptional engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel-drive as standard in the latest SL model. AMG claims a lightning-fast zero-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds and an impressive top speed of 196 mph, ensuring you can chase after the sunset even if you find yourself leaving the office later than anticipated.

The eagerly anticipated 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur Edition will be unveiled to the public tomorrow (Aug. 17) at the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge in Pebble Beach. Although limited in production, the exact availability details are yet to be announced. We have reached out for further information and will update this story with any new developments.